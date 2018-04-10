Oblivious winners receive their cash prize

RON Otte and Renee Wilkinson got more than their weekly papers last Thursday, when they were told they had won $500 each.

The win comes thanks to a promotion offering a $500 prize to a new Opotiki News subscriber and an existing subscriber.

In an interesting turn, neither winner was actually aware of the competition, so the news came as a pleasant surprise to them both.

“It was a big surprise. When I got the call I thought there must have been some mistake,”

Mr Otto said, describing the experience as, “unbelievable”.

Mr Otto received the new subscriber award, because he had coincidentally subscribed during the promotion for convenience. As a resident of 67 years, however, Mr Otto said he had been reading the paper ever since he moved here.

“My boy used to deliver the Opotiki newspaper back when he was at the college.”

Ms Wilkinson was the second winner, a subscriber since 2013.

“I always read the paper, but somehow I missed the competition. It was a lovely surprise,” she said, grateful for the unexpected extra cash. She has plans to do something nice with her family with the money.

