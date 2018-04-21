Pilots’ barbie

TWO dozen planes landed at the Opotiki Aerodrome earlier this month – flying in for a birthday barbecue.

Opotiki aviator Terry Rogers and his pilot friend Chev Addison both had birthdays and therefore invited their friends for lunch.

As a former secretary of the Opotiki Aero Club, Terry has pilot friends up and down the country, many of whom had planned to attend but couldn’t due to bad weather where they were.

“There was one group who were planning to fly in from Christchurch, but they couldn’t make it,” he says. “Opotiki has the best flying weather in the country and this was also the case on the Sunday. Unfortunately, rain in Tauranga stopped other flyers from making it and there was a group from Dargaville who were held back by weather at their end.”

Tony Unwin from Tauranga had just flown a Kallithea gyroplane back from the Wanaka Airshow. “It was the 30th anniversary of that show,” he says. “I flew back in several hops.”

Flying at a speed of 100kmh, hopping back from the South Island took him about 10 hours in flying time. Tony is a distributor of the gyroplane, which sells for $129,000. Pilot Cliff McChesney from Waihi says his dog Ellie has clocked up 1000 flying hours with him.

“The plane takes two people and a dog,” he says. “Ellie hates getting left behind.”

Getting his Pulsar XP plane as a kitset in 1995, Cliff completed it two years later, in 1997.

“It took a couple of thousand hours to build it,” he says.

The plane was built by a group under the guidance of a “key guy”. People wanting to take part bought shares in the plane and the group endeavour.

“We wanted to get young people into aviation,” Cliff says. “The problem was when the young people wanted to leave town they wanted their shares cashed in.”

Opotiki-based flyer Alan Graham took his old-school microlight for a spin while the visitors were there. “This is one of the earliest microlights in the country, from 1986,” he says. The Phantom microlight is powered by a 532 Rotax, by Bombardier, which developed about 65 horsepower.

Willie Bakker, who lives on the Whakatane Airport grounds, arrived in a Bantam microlight he bought second-hand 15 years ago. Flying from Whakatane to Opotiki had taken about 20 minutes.

Flying since 1982, Willie says he has clocked up 2000 hours in microlights and was a flying instructor in Opotiki for many years.

Chris Schadler has built four Storm 300 kitset planes from Italy, just across the border from his native Switzerland. “This is actually the first of them,” he says of the plane he took to the birthday. “It’s 20 years old and I bought it back from a Christchurch man who lost his health after the earthquake.”

The plane had been left outside in a paddock for six years, but on inspection it was found the plane had weathered the situation well.

“It was the missus’ suggestion we name it COW, because we were milking 120 cows in Waimana,” Chris says. “The cows paid for the plane.”

By Sven Carlsson