Primary schools face off

A TE WHATA Tau o Putauaki student moves to stop Opotiki Primary from scoring. Photos James Sandbrook OB4243-42

PRIMARY School students from years 5 to 8 clashed in the Eastern Bay Ki o Rahi Tournament 2018 on Friday.

Teams from Opotiki Primary, Ashbrook, Woodlands, Allandale, in Whakatane, and Te Whata tau o Putauaki schools competed in the tournament at Opotiki’s Memorial Park.
Ki o Rahi is a New Zealand game involving a small ball, with rules softly resembling touch rugby and netball.

The tournament required teams of 10, with five boys and five girls, who then face off in the complicated game of bobbing, weaving and throwing.

In essence, one team had to weave through boundary markers and make contact to build “potential points” without being stopped by the opposition, finally hurling the small ball into a central target to make the points count toward that team’s score. The opposing team had to stop the offence, and roles were switched at half time.

ASHBROOKdefends against Allandale in an intense match, below. OB4243-06
SOME of the boys squeeze in a game of touch between matches. OB4243-17
ASHBROOK School students practise in preparation for their next game. OB4243-57

