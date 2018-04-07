Rebuilding battles for Valerie

VALARIE Jenner has had more than her fair share of hardship these past couple of years but she radiates a quiet inner strength and dignity, even when tears seem close to the surface.

Valarie moved to Edgecumbe from Western Australia in December 2016, four months before the floods struck. Her son had been diagnosed with cancer and Valarie wanted to be closer to him and his family to provide support.

In moving to Edgecumbe, Valarie was forced to leave her ill husband behind in Australia.

He has severe dementia and would not be able to handle the move. Although he no longer recognises her it is obvious she still has great love for him. She was his carer for seven years before making the decision to place him in a rest home.

For the first few months in her new home Valarie had next to no furniture while she waited for her household goods to arrive from Australia. Her furniture arrived in March, “just in time” as Valarie says, for the flood to destroy it.

For Valarie and many other Edgecumbe flood victims the struggle has been ongoing for the past year. It hasn’t simply been a matter of camping in a cabin waiting for their homes to be finalised – every step has come with a battle.

“One of my main difficulties has been having to argue for everything. They shouldn’t be forcing us to go through this,” says Valarie. She has had to fight to change some substandard work on her home. She isn’t sure if the building company was misled on qualifications by the sub-contractors responsible. “They had European backpackers putting my floor in – they were qualified plumbers, but they weren’t floorers.”

Most of the floor put in by the backpacking plumbers had to be replaced, as was the case with all the gibbing done by a man who, according to Valarie, can no longer get work in Whakatane. These changes only happened after Valarie repeatedly complained.

Even now, there are still sections that are obviously wonky, including one corner of a bedroom that appears to sink. “It’s like dominos,” says Valarie. “If the walls and floors aren’t right, how do you expect the house to be right?”

During the process Valarie has often felt patronised – like she was being patted on the head. When she told the builder she wanted to be part of the meeting being held with the gibber, she was told she could come as long as she didn’t say anything.

Valarie was shocked by this response. “It’s my home, I need to say something.” A friend who overheard the conversation said to her, “don’t let him bully you”. This comment made Valarie realise she was letting it happen. “I had to become strong and stand up for my rights.”

Anger is a common emotion for Valarie these days. She’s angry that there doesn’t seem to be a nationwide standard for builders involved in insurance work. “I’ve gone with the people they’ve given me, assuming they’ll do a good quality job.” She had the option of taking a cash payout and managing everything herself but, “I can’t do that, I’m so stressed, I can’t take that on”.

It seems to Valarie that the quality of the work done is dependant on how much the home owner is willing to fight for their home.

In the beginning of the process she was shown carpet and vinyl samples which, she was told, were a similar quality to what she had. She no longer believes this, but it’s too late.

She has already agreed. She has since heard that other flood victims refused these samples and were offered better ones.

This past year has taught Valarie to be strong and outspoken, but it has come at a cost to her health. “I’m a little old lady and I don’t like it. My body is letting me down, but this has hastened it.”

It can’t help her health that she’s living in a small cabin on what is, effectively, a building site and is unable to make home-cooked meals. She says she lives mainly on takeaways and salad. “I try to be good and go for the healthy stuff.”

Her body is showing the results of the constant stress, one of her toes is now permanently curled from always being clenched. Valarie doesn’t know when she will be back in her home, and she has given up asking.

“Whose fault is it? Is it builders? Is it insurers? Is it legislators? Whoever it is we shouldn’t be treated like this, I’m disgusted that this is happening in New Zealand.”

