Street scams rife

POLICE are warning people not to give money to street beggars as many are not homeless and are begging as a lifestyle choice.

Many people have complained after being approached by people on the street claiming to be hard up.

Radio 1XX announcer Colin Magee said he was approached separately by two well-spoken, polite men in their 20s on The Strand in Whakatane.

Both claimed they had run out of petrol and just needed a little cash. But after giving the first one $5 and then seeing him head into the Craic, Mr Magee refused to give the second one any money.

“It’s one thing to give to the needy but this is a scam … and people need to know,” said Mr Magee.

A Beacon reporter had a similar experience with two young men on The Strand matching Mr Magee’s description, also claiming to have run out of petrol.

There have also been sightings of a man with a sign asking for money outside Whakatane supermarkets.

On Thursday outside Pak’n Save a man was seen with a sign requesting $500, on Saturday possibly the same man was seen outside New World asking for $87.50.

Others in the community have also reported being approached outside the library and in Kopeopeo by various people asking for cash.

Community Constable Spike Dicky said Whakatane seemed to have had an influx of people asking for money and he would advise people not to give them any.

“There is a drop-in centre now where people can have their basic needs met, they can have a feed they can wash, there is no need for them to hamu (beg) for money.”

Mr Dicky also said he had met one man who was begging on the streets as a lifestyle making around $100 a day.

While Mr Dicky was speaking to him people bought the man Subway, pies and a drink.

The man was planning to head onwards to Auckland.

“I would definitely say do not give them money, you will just be encouraging them … they will spend it all on the wrong things like cigarettes and alcohol.”