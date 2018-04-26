Strong support for veterans

SECOND Lieutenant Gavin Nicol, Under Officer Cleveland Ranapia, Cadet Mikaire Hermon, Lance Corporal Connor Butcher, Cadet Whaitiri Delamere, Cadet Mereaira Edgar, Cadet Tyneal Kawana and Lance Corporal Hirini Gerrard give out poppies in exchange for donations. Photo James Sandbrook OB4271-01

OPOTIKI College cadets sold poppies around town last Friday, selling two full boxes in two hours.

Joined by Second Lieutenant Gavin Nicol, the cadets said they had received a lot of donations by mid-morning.

“We’ve been getting a lot of five-dollar notes,” said Lance Corporal Hirini Gerrard.

All donations will go towards supporting present and ex-service personnel and their families.

This year, the annual RSA Poppy Appeal focuses on returned service personnel suffering from mental health injuries, under the slogan “Not All Wounds Bleed”.

 

