Surviving Java in World War II

NINETY-four-year-old Sigrid Palmboom-Oderkerk says “the atom bombs saved my life”.

Sitting in the room that has been home at Mary Shapley Retirement Village for the past three years, Dutch-born Sigrid still struggles to comprehend the horror unleashed on Japan in 1945.

The atom bombs that killed tens of thousands of people in Hiroshima and Nagasaki are also the bombs, she says, that saved the lives of her family. “I don’t believe we would have survived otherwise.”

Sigrid was 17 years old in 1942. The eldest of four daughters, she and her family were living in Java, Indonesia (then known as the Dutch East Indies) when Japanese troops successfully fought their way into the region and occupied the country.

Sigrid had been born in Borneo. Her father, earlier completing teacher training in his homeland of Holland, had been dispatched to teach in the Dutch colony – common practice for new Dutch teachers then, Sigrid says. With his German-born wife, the couple had made a new life in the country, with ensuing years bringing the birth of Sigrid, followed by three more daughters.

By the start of World War II, the family had moved from Borneo to Java. Now living about 60 kilometres from Jakarta – formerly Batavia – in the town of Bogor, Sigrid’s father was teaching, and the family was running their Manindja Estate, growing rubber trees, coffee and cocoa.

Sigrid was in her first job, in the office of an auditor in Batavia, when, on December 7, 1942, following the attack on Pearl Harbour, America, Great Britain and the Dutch East Indies declared war on Japan. Life for the family began to change, irrevocably.

Today, Sigrid’s mind is still sharp, her intelligent retelling of stories, clear. A speaker of several languages, English, Dutch, German and French, “a little Spanish and Malay” included, she has spent the past two years successfully learning te reo Maori. She has never stopped reading, and learning, she says.

But in relaying her experiences of the years that followed, or at least of experiences around it (some things she doesn’t want to talk about at all), Sigrid speaks slowly and softly. She stops often, as though the recollection of such memories has transported her back to that time altogether. She comes out of her frequent quiet reveries, silently, with tears in her eyes.

“My parents were very adventurous people,” she says. “My mother had left Germany at the end of World War I. She hadn’t got on with her stepmother, so as a young woman, she’d headed to Holland to work as a nanny. She hadn’t known a word of Dutch and had sought out a language tutor, which turned out to be my father. That is how they met”.

But for Sigrid, born in Borneo, and raised both there and in Java, the Dutch East Indies region would be the only place she knew as home. “It was all I ever knew. It was my homeland”.

But in 1942, the relative peace in the region would be shattered by the Japanese occupation.

“It had been unthinkable that Singapore wouldn’t be able to stop the Japanese advance,” Sigrid says. “Little was being done by the Dutch to protect us because most of their air force had been lost defending Singapore, as was their fleet in the Battle of the Java Sea. Holland was already occupied by German troops so there were very few resources left to protect Dutch colonies.”

Following the Japanese arrival on Java, Sigrid’s Dutch father was quickly identified and located. “They came and took him away – a prisoner. He was put on a ship with hundreds of other men being taken by the Japanese to Burma for enforced labour on the railway.”

The Burmese Railway, infamously known as the Death Railway, was being built by Japan between Thailand and Burma to support its forces in the region. An estimated 90,000 civilian labourers, and 12,000 allied prisoners are believed to have died in the course of its construction.

But Sigrid’s father would not be among them. Seriously ill on the voyage with dysentery and deemed to be “of no use to them”, he was offloaded, Sigrid says, and diverted to Changi Prison in Japanese-occupied Singapore.

For Sigrid and her mother and sisters, life would also become difficult. All being identified by the Japanese as being Dutch, the five were imprisoned.

There was confusion though, Sigrid says, and the family was temporarily released. “Under Dutch law, my German-born mother had obtained Dutch nationality when she married my father. But under Japanese law, she was German.”

The four girls and their mother were then summonsed again, and this time, interned in a camp for women and children whose status as enemy, or friend was unclear. “We were told the camp would be different, that it was better,” Sigrid says. “It wasn’t.”

What followed would be close 18 months of constant hunger and sickness in the camp, and of fear for both themselves and for their father and husband. “We still didn’t know at that point where he’d been taken,and even if he was still alive.”

This period in the camps is not something she wants to talk about. “I don’t like to think about it at all,” she says. “I can tell you that we were all very thin and unwell. I think they must have calculated exactly how much food they needed to give us to keep us alive, and not a scrap more.

“Every woman and child in our camp suffered from beriberi [a condition caused by lack of vitamin B1] and other food deprivation related diseases, and most of us had blotchy discoloured patches all over our skin.” This was due to pellagra, a disease caused by lack of niacin, and characterised by dermatitis, diarrhoea, and dementia. Fatal if left untreated.

It is the fact that, astonishingly, all the family members made it out alive that Sigrid does allow herself to reflect on. “I really do see it as something of a miracle,” she says. A “miracle” that included not only herself and her mother and sisters, but the survival of her father too.

When news of Japan’s capitulation had filtered through to Java in 1945, a considerable time after the rest of the world knew, she says, those being held in Sigrid’s camp were freed. A wonderful day, she says. Sigrid, very ill, had been taken from the camp to a medical facility, an incredibly fortuitous strike of luck, she says, and was there when capitulation was announced.

“My mother immediately tried to make plans to get to Singapore. We’d heard by then that my father had survived, that he was sick and thin, and now in a hospital in Singapore, but he was alive.”

With her mother managing to get a ride on a plane heading to Singapore, Sigrid’s parents were reunited. “Apparently when my father was approached in the hospital to say someone was here to see him, he expected bad news. He just could not believe it when he saw my mother standing there.”

The parents then made arrangements for their four daughters to be flown from Java to Singapore, in an army plane. It was the first time in three years the Oderkerk family had been together – the memory of which still brings emotion to Sigrid.

“It was wonderful,” she says, “absolutely wonderful.” There were, though, urgent decisions to be make – where would the family go from here?

In 1946, following lengthy negotiation and planning, the Oderkerk family boarded a ship in Singapore destined for New Zealand, arriving, Sigrid says, to a grey Wellington day. “It was so very cold.”

“No-one knew we were coming so there was no-one there to meet us”. Leaving the blustery quay they had embarked onto, the family headed off in search of somewhere to sleep.

Finding accommodation in a boarding house, next on the list was finding work.

Sigrid says her father soon got work as a gardener, and her mother, as a housekeeper. Her father would much later teach in New Zealand high schools, including a post in Opotiki. One sister found work as a seamstress and the other in a draughting office – later in life, becoming an architect – and the youngest, at 15 years old, would go to school.

Sigrid was hoping to fulfil her dream of becoming a teacher but following an uncomfortable interview “in my only frock,” she was turned down. “My English really wasn’t good enough.”

Successfully applying to train as a nurse, she spent the first three weeks following preliminary training, recuperating – at her supervisor’s request – at the nurse’s home where she would live. She became passionate about her work. “I had been helped by medical people in the past and I wanted to give something back,” she says.

Following completion of her general training at Hutt Hospital, Sigrid went on to train in maternity at Palmerston North.

But in 1951, after a relationship that “didn’t work out and broke my heart,” Sigrid decided to travel to Europe. Firstly, to England where she would undertake further training, and then to Holland, where, finally, she took up an opportunity to train as a school teacher – as a traditional teacher, and additionally, in the Rudolph Steiner method. She met and married her husband Pieter, and stayed, living and teaching in the country for 13 years.

1n 1973, Sigrid and Pieter moved to New Zealand, and began work as “training officers” at the Kimberley Hospital in Levin – a hospital for children with special needs. “I had hoped to combine both my nursing and teaching professions in the role,” Sigrid says. But while she says she loved working with the children at Kimberley, the proposal she’d made, and which had been accepted by the hospital, “didn’t work out that well”.

Pieter and Sigrid lived in Levin for many years, with Pieter continuing his work at Kimberley, but for Sigrid, a lengthy period of depression followed. It was study, she says, that helped her leave that phase of her life behind, completing a Bachelor of Arts with a German major at nearby Massey University.

Though the couple never had their own children – and eventually separated – Sigrid says her life has been filled with children. She has strong connections to many families, with people, a friend says, drawn to Sigrid’s compassion and generosity, by her love of children and positive approach to life. “I have so much to be grateful for,” she says.

The extraordinary 94-year-old says she has worked hard to leave the negative aspects of her war years behind. “I’ve tried to focus on how lucky we were to come out alive, and to use the strengths and positive things that I developed during that time. People have been held in camps since the beginning of time. They still are. We are not the only ones,” she says.

In 2009, Sigrid wrote and published a book, The Skies Above are Clear Again, which tells her story through three young female characters. Selling copies until she’d “recovered the cost of publishing it”, the book is no longer in publication.

But it’s a book of a different kind that is Sigrid’s most precious possession, a hefty bound collection of writings Sigrid wrote for her father following the war. “He didn’t know anything of our lives for the three years he was in Changi,” she says. “I wanted to tell him everything, so I wrote it.”

Sigrid’s words were copied out in beautiful Dutch handwriting, and illustrated, by her “artistic” young sister. The precious book, it’s beautiful handcrafted pages now falling from its binding so many decades since it was produced, tells the stories of the Oderkerk girls and their mother.

“I don’t like to read it, actually,” Sigrid says. “I know I will read it again before I hand it on to my niece for sake-keeping, but I find it hard. It is very disturbing now.”

Sigrid sits in her room, her beloved, but disturbing book in hand, and quietly tells of a caregiver she has at Mary Shapley at this “late stage of my life”.

“She’s Japanese,” Sigrid says. Tears are rolling down her cheeks. “She is the loveliest person you’ll ever know”.