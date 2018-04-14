Taking poi to the pope

RAUPO poi from Opotiki have left New Zealand and are heading for the Vatican and the Pope.

Former Opotiki man, Tangaroa Christie, has been a teacher at Sacred Heart College in Auckland for 20 years and has made regular trips overseas with students.

Last week he and 53 students, including some from Opotiki, flew to London where they were officially welcomed at New Zealand House.

The travellers have since visited the grave sites of Maori Battalion soldiers in Belgium and are now in France where they are visiting the Marist Brothers and the Sisters of St Mary, leaving with them one of the raupo poi made by Opotiki weaver Tangimoe Clay.

The other poi will be presented to Pope Frances when they visit the Vatican. Tangaroa commissioned Tangimoe to make the poi when the Marist Brothers asked him to bring a taonga that represented New Zealand.

“I wanted something that connected back to the holy land and to us as Maori,” he says. “I remembered that raupo had a genetic background similar to the reeds of the Nile and the story of Moses.”

The poi were presented to him at Easter at Terere Marae. Because he was from that hapu, there was no better way to hand them over than with a ringatu karakia, says Tangimoe.

“When he asked me [to make the poi], I was quite blown away because to me that was the ultimate. I was very honoured just in the depth of the way he was thinking and the way it all tied together with Easter weekend, the Vatican, Moses and the Nile.

“And for him to come home and for the poi to be uplifted from his marae under the ringatu karakia – the whole thing was meant to be.”

Eleven boys from Opotiki, former students of St Joseph’s School, attend Sacred Heart College and some of them are on the trip.