FOR those of you who have a slow cooker – this is a good way to have a nourishing soup ready for when you get home.

Bacon Hock and Pea Soup

1 bacon hock, ham bone or bacon bones

2 onions, sliced

2 stalks of celery, sliced

2 potatoes peeled and sliced

8 cups water or chicken or vegetable stock

500 grams green or yellow spilt peas, rinsed and drained

2 bay leaves

Place all the ingredients into the slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for seven to nine hours or on high for four to five hours.

Remove the bacon hock and bay leaves. Discard the skin and strip the meat from the bone. Chop or shred the meat and return to the soup. With a potato masher, lighty mash the soup ingredients to the consistency you desire.

Check the seasoning. You may want to add salt and pepper. Serve with toast or warm buns or scones.

by Budget Advisory Service

-Contributed