Team dotterel’s record year

IF birds could celebrate, the six pairs of dotterels that chose to nest at Ohope Spit this season would have plenty of reasons to do so.

Eleven reasons, to be exact – that being the record-breaking number of chicks successfully hatched and fledged from the nesting grounds this past breeding season.

It’s not just the birds who have reason to be happy, either. The dedicated group of five who voluntarily care for and protect the endangered dotterel nesting ground year-round, is absolutely delighted, and say they are “enormously grateful” to the public for respecting the signs asking people to keep their distance from the nests.

“Eleven chicks are the most we’ve ever had,” says Lesley Westwood, one of the group that includes Barry and Sue Marlow, and Yvonne and John Le Heron. “Last year we had none.

Five or six had been born, but a storm at the end of the year wiped out the nests and we lost them all”.

Despite years of care, it is only during the past five years that chicks have successfully fledged from the spit, Lesley says. Eggs and chicks face many threats, including predators such as stoats, weasels and black-backed gulls, human disturbance, and natural causes – all of which often result in their demise.

But more stringent measures since put in place by the Department of Conservation, along with the care group’s monitoring of the area and vigilant control of the predators and threats to the nesting ground, appear to be bringing brighter results.

Group members agree the now diminished population of one of the dotterels’ primary predators, the black-backed gull, has contributed significantly to the success.

“We’ve had an overpopulation of black-backed gulls on the spit for a long time,” says Sue – believed by some to have followed the closure of the old open land-fill on Burma Road.

“They’re an aggressive bird and a major predator. They go for both eggs and chicks. These days there are less of them, and more variable oyster catchers which is a good thing. Some of the oyster catchers nest near the dotterels, and they’re more assertive and better at keeping the black-backed gulls away.”

What exactly led to the record-breaking success this season though is hard to pinpoint. Lesley suggests all the conditions added up to “a perfect storm, but a perfect storm of good things”.

The dotterels nested higher in the dunes, she says, so nests were more protected from storm surge. The recent rabbit control at the spit undertaken by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council most likely had a secondary effect of bringing rodent numbers down in the area.

And the dotterels bred earlier, with chicks then older before the storms, commonly arriving in December, threatened them. “And above all the public kept away from the area,” she says.

While the breeding grounds are fenced off during the nesting season – late September until late February – and the area is signposted, people disrespecting the signs remain one of the dotterel’s biggest threats. “It can just take one thing to wipe out the nests,” John says.

“A person with an uncontrolled dog, someone riding a motorbike or quad, and simply, inquisitive people getting too close to the nests.”

“We are just so grateful to everyone this season,” Lesley says. “Keeping away really gives the dotterels a chance. We’d like to say a very big thank you to everyone.”

The work of voluntary groups protecting the breeding grounds at the spit has been ongoing for years after it became clear the area was favoured by the endangered northern New Zealand dotterel. The birds are only found, and in small numbers, in coastal pockets of the upper North Island.

With the current group evolving over the past five years, the group’s longest serving members, Sue and Barry, say much of their knowledge has been gleaned from the late Alan Haultain, a highly respected environmentalist and photographer who had been voluntary caretaker of the dotterel breeding ground for many years.

When Alan died suddenly last year, Sue says a huge amount of knowledge of the dotterels went with him. “He’d carried the candle for such a long time and taught us so much. He was an extraordinary man and is sorely missed.”

The group say they’re keen to continue his legacy, and are learning as they go, drawing now on the knowledge of local Department of Conservation shore bird specialist, Mithuna Sothieson.

“DoC is our touchpoint,” Barry says. “They provide us with the traps and bait, and they basically oversee what we do. Mithuna is a wealth of information and is very supportive.”

Areas where dotterels nest, often just a pair or two, are commonly monitored by voluntary “dotterel minders” such as the Ohope Spit group, and such groups have been hailed as a vital part of the dotterels’ slow but steady comeback. Current estimates put the population of Northern New Zealand dotterels – found only in the North Island – at around 2100 birds.

For Lesley, though, it is the awareness from the public, in tandem with the work of the care groups, that contribute to the programme’s success.

Walking the five-kilometre route each week during the breeding season, and fortnightly throughout the rest of the year, all group members hail the beauty of the spit. “I love it,” Yvonne says. “It has a wonderfully remote feeling, it’s a pleasure to be there.”

No one complains of the work involved with their voluntary mission; the setting, clearing, and resetting of the 26 traps in the area targeting rodents, or of the hefty digging required to free traps buried in the sand by storms. No one complains of the constant repairs and re-staking of fences flattened by the wind.

It is all done in an effort to save one of New Zealand’s charmed and endearing shore birds from joining the list of native extinction.

“We only ask that the public continue to keep up their good work. We’ll be delighted to keep up ours”.