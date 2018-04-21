The journey of Wharekai

THE creator and owner of the former Wharekai Cafe – now, the Wharekai Store – achieved national recognition last weekend when she was named winner of two categories at the MWDI (Maori Women’s Development Inc) Maori Women’s Business Awards in Wellington.

Davina Thompson says she feels “extremely honoured” to be awarded top place for an emerging business, and the top award for social enterprise at the event held at Te Papa Museum. She was also a finalist in both the Waiariki Rohe category, and the supreme award.

“I don’t have words to describe how I feel,” Davina says. “There’s been so much hard work, hardship and lessons, learning, mistakes, sacrifice and passion in our Wharekai journey”.

She says the awards are a “tribute and a legacy to our tipuna” and that her aspirations to support her family and community through food, are a reflection of the ways of her whanau.

Davina’s love of providing food, her commitment to sustainably produced food, and her desire to create dishes that “nourish both physically and spiritually” saw her embark on a journey of enterprise two years ago that is still unfolding.

Opening her third incarnation of Wharekai recently, back in its hometown of Matata and with a name change from café to store, Davina says she feels like she has come back home.

After success with her venture in 2016, opening her first Wharekai Cafe in Matata selling cafe-style food based on local catches and home-grown produce to create her distinctively indigenous-based dishes, Davina opened a second cafe in Whakatane. Closing the doors of her Matata “baby” after the building’s owner passed away, the focus of her venture “shifted into town”.

“I loved my time in Whakatane,” Davina says, “but it was hard, too. I felt like an alien,” she laughs. “It was so different to Matata because most people came in at lunchtime, and they were in a hurry. They needed to get back to work”.

It was a different experience she says, finding herself also feeding the town’s homeless because, “why would you not?” Goodwill was returned, she says, by some of those people then watching over her boys as they swam in the river after school in their new town. But Davina says she got homesick.

Closing the business 10 months after opening it and opening a new, smaller version in Matata some months later, was, she says, like coming home. “My roots are here. My father’s garden is up the back,” she says, pointing behind the store. “My marae and my whanau are here and I’m back home, doing what I love to do.”

Davina’s life is busy. A mother of four with a fifth “on the way”, a cafe owner, and currently studying for the final papers of a of Bachelor of Humanities, she credits her supportive family who “raise our kids with us” in allowing her to pursue her dreams.

“Opening the first café was like playing shops,” she says. “I had always imagined having a little shop that sold fried bread, smoothies and produce from the garden, but I’d never actually worked in a cafe before or used a coffee machine. And I’d certainly never had any business experience at all.”

Davina’s first cafes quickly grew to sell more than she’d ever imagined, but the values that inspired her in the first place, never changed. “Food is an expression of love.” Feeding people, she says, is a way of life that she had grown up with.

“Our whanau are hunter-gatherers,” she says. “We grew up with our grandparent’s big garden. My father is a big fisherman. We were always cooking natural wholesome food, sending food out to others or exchanging produce.”

When, later, Davina needed to fund many overseas sporting trips, it was making and selling food that she turned to, selling at market stalls over several years to fund her sporting endeavours.

A former personal trainer, gym instructor, and accomplished sportswoman, Davina has represented New Zealand in both well-known, and lesser-known disciplines.

Playing for the New Zealand senior women’s touch rugby team for several years, she was part of the team when it beat Australia for the first time, winning three games against them in 2014.

She was the first New Zealander to be selected to judge the CrossFit Games in Australia in 2015. And she has captained, coached, and played for the New Zealand kabaddi team for many years, competing internationally in the sport popular in India and South East Asia.

Kabaddi has been compared to the game of bullrush, requiring a team member, the raider, to venture into opposition territory, tagging as many team members as possible without being caught.

Davina also took part in the World Indigenous Games held in Brazil in 2015, competing in the universally popular sport of tug-of-war.

Eventually opening her first cafe and finding her way in the new world of running a business, Davina brought her own concepts into play, notably, selling coffee on a koha basis. “We would tell people to pay what they thought it was worth to them. If people couldn’t pay, they didn’t have to. It worked out fine. Someone might pay nothing, and others pay more than they need to. It worked well. And coffee is so overpriced anyway,” she says.

On the menu at the Wharekai Store today, many of the Wharekai favourites remain; the fried bread burgers, the smoothies and juices, the vegan and nourish bowls, and ever-changing seafood. And Davina’s philosophy of “koha currency” remains in place too, whereby people can barter, or exchange produce in return for food.

Pies at the store, made daily and featuring innovative twists on old favourites, are in high demand.

A recent creation of the “boil-up pie” with its pork, watercress, and kamo kamo filling, is popular. And vegan pies, recently introduced, are attracting attention with a request from a Tauranga wholefood store to stock them. “It’s hard to keep up with the demand,” she says.

Taking time off over the past couple of years to focus on Wharekai, and now, on her soon-to-be fifth child, Davina says she’s hoping to get back to sport after her baby is born. “I get itchy feet,” she says.

But for now, the Wharekai store is her youngest baby, and with a caravan forming part of the new set-up, Davina says they’re hoping to offer a mobile service that can travel to whanau gatherings and events to offer their fare.

“We’re looking at bigger things,” she says. With the strong community values that drive her evolving business philosophy, she speaks of the many crisis situations in other parts of the world.

“I think it’s time for us all to come together and help and support each other. And money is not always the answer”.

By Lorraine Wilson