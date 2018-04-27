The price of commitment

EVEN though the days are starting to get a little colder now, Scott Jarrett has no regrets shaving all of his hair off.

Mr Jarrett is playing Uncle Fester in Theatre Whakatane’s production of the Addams Family and he said he shaved his head because of his commitment to quality productions.

“Theatre Whakatane has grown quite a reputation in recent years for producing quite professional products in terms of the commitment from the team.

“I guess I could have worn a skullcap or bald cap, or whatever you call it but when you move on stage it is pretty obvious. And, I like to make my characters as authentic as I can.

You always study a part and you do the best to find qualities in the character.

“Uncle Fester is very different and very weird. He gets to be involved in a little bit of magic, so it is very exciting.”

Also starring Hannah-Rose Haimona as Morticia, Bailea Twomey Fletcher as Wednesday and Calvin Kingi as Gomez, the show starts on May 9 and runs until May 26.

Mr Jarrett said a new batch of performers and other members of the cast was helping to add to the dynamic of the show.

“New people are taking on the major roles, so I always think that is exciting. It has been a good experience to work with new people.”

Mr Jarrett said

“It has been going very good, the show is quite advanced and at a very good level.”

TRANSFORMED: Before being named as Uncle Fester, Scott Jarrett had a full head of hair. After a hair cut this week he looks more like his Addam’s Family character.

