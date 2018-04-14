Thinking global, acting local

THIS time last year Kate Eggleton graduated with a Bachelor of Youth Development at the Wellington Institute of Technology. At the graduation ceremony held at the Michael Fowler Centre, Kate was chosen as most outstanding student from the graduating class.

Born and raised in Whakatane, Kate attended Awakeri Primary School and later Trident High School. In her teenage years she spent a lot of her spare time volunteering with St John Youth, where she fostered a passion for serving the community and leadership. She was a member of the youth council and attended Outward Bound in 2013 before setting her sights on Wellington where she went to study at the beginning of 2014.

Kate says that while she struggled at times academically throughout high school she finally found her niche and passion for youth development. Throughout her degree she did several placements with other youth agencies in Wellington including Youthline and BGI (Boys Girls Institute) and represented St John Youth at an international level in Hong Kong.

One of Kate’s tutors, Dr Fiona Beals, says Kate has the ability to “lead as a servant”. “She aims to first find the unique gifts inside young people and then draw them out in such a way that each young person has complete ownership of their journey. Kate also has the ability to think beyond disability. This to me is hugely impressive.

“Many people in the youth development sector design activities first for able-bodied people and then find themselves adapting when faced with multiple abilities. Kate creates an inclusive environment by first thinking accessibility for all and then developing activities with this in mind.”

Late last year Kate secured a job with New Zealand Red Cross as the Waikato and Bay of Plenty humanitarian youth co-ordinator and relocated to Hamilton. She feels excited to be back and working in the area she grew up in, hoping to make a positive impact on youth and giving them an opportunity to develop as humanitarian leaders and make a difference in their community.

New Zealand Red Cross offers several programmes throughout Waikato and Bay of Plenty region and Kate is passionate about making sure young people have a part to play and continue the work of Red Cross. Kate says to young people in the community, “It’s all about thinking global and acting local to make the change you wish to see.”