Time to have your say on Opotiki’s future

CONSULTATION is open and residents in the Opotiki district can provide their input into the district’s future through the long-term plan.

The development of the long-term plan gives individuals, organisations and businesses a chance to have a say on what Opotiki Distict Council will deliver – and how – for the next 10 years.

Councillor Shona Browne said the plan set the groundwork for the council and it was vital that people provided submissions to ensure it was aligned with what the community wanted to see.

“The consultation document [‘Your assets, your community, your future’] has information on the key issues and big-picture objectives for council.

“It outlines how rates, debt and levels of service are balanced. It also sets out the significant issues and choices facing the district.

“Those choices are laid out in an easy to follow way. So please make a submission to the plan – it isn’t difficult and even short feedback is valuable.

“Council needs to hear your voice to make sure it is taken into consideration.”

The long-term plan focuses on:

Extending the wastewater network to the Hikutaia/Woodlands area

Making changes to the urban rubbish collection service

How to reduce flooding from high volumes of stormwater

Investing in possible co-funding opportunities for updated reserves facilities and extensions to the Motu Trails.

The council is also asking for public feedback on key issues that include uses for the wharf, facilitating development opportunities from the harbour project, extending council and library services to coast communities, revitalising the rose garden reserve and funding a dangerous dog neutering programme.

“Over the past year council has put a lot of work into developing the long-term plan with many workshops to consider the priorities and the underpinning financial considerations.

“We have met with stakeholders, held a pop-up shop and provided updates on our website.

“Now we need the community to tell us what they think of our proposals,” Mrs Browne said.

The consultation document can be read online at odc.govt.nz/ltp and submissions can be made via email or post, or at odc.govt.nz/ltpsubmission. Submissions close at 4pm on May 25 and the hearing of submissions will be on June 12.

The final long-term plan will be adopted on June 29.