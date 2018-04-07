Tracing the culprit of allergy

WHEN Anna Stanhope’s husband arrives home after eating meat, Anna keeps her distance. A welcome home kiss could quite simply make her sick.

The young Whakatane woman has a rare condition developed after being bitten by a cattle tick in 2014 – an allergy to meat and meat products so severe it could, potentially, be fatal.

Now required to carry an adrenaline-filled epi-pen and antihistamines, life has changed irrevocably for Anna since she first found the tick attached to her skin.

Anna and husband Jon had lived in several rural locations, but she says it was while living in White Pine Bush Road, near Awakeri, that she was bitten – in fact, she was bitten on three or four occasions, though she points out her current condition could be the result of one bite only.

“I hadn’t even known we had ticks in New Zealand,” she says. “I really wasn’t aware of them at all.” When she first spotted a tiny tick attached to her after searching for whatever was causing an itch, she hadn’t been sure what it was.

These days Anna is very familiar with ticks, and aware her reaction to bites is far from typical. While a more common reaction to the blood-ingesting creatures is a bad itch and swelling, Anna experienced pronounced swelling and irritation for nearly a month each time.

It was following this period that she began to feel ill, suffering an increasing number of stomach issues, including, significantly, severe stomach cramps that would last for three to four hours each time. “I’d just be doubled over with the pain,” she says. “I couldn’t do anything except get through it.”

And accompanying the cramps, were skin issues – starting off as itching, and developing into raised and inflamed welts. Late one night when symptoms became so bad that Anna could barely stand, with all lymph glands swollen, and inflammation on her skin spreading around her neck and beginning to constrict her breathing, Jon raced her to hospital.

“No one was quite sure what was wrong,” she says. So, with no diagnosis forthcoming, Anna says she began to look for patterns in what could be causing her problems.

Anna says she knew enough about how the body worked to understand she might be reacting to a particular food, but didn’t know what, or why. The following two years was an awful time, she says, when friends and workmates, and even family members grew doubtful that anything was really wrong. “I look well, and people don’t tend to see me when I’m not.”

Anna persevered with the condition and her search for answers, until finally, a surprising connection was made.

“I realised it was meat. Every time I ate it, which wasn’t that often because we don’t always eat meat, the cramps would come, and I would be very ill. It wouldn’t happen straight away, which is more typical in allergic reactions, but would be three or four hours after eating it. I think that’s why it took me so long to realise.”

Mentioning the discovery to a dermatologist, Anna says the suggestion was made to test for a meat allergy, and when that came back positive, she underwent additional testing with an immunologist, the results being an “off-the-chart” allergy to the carbohydrate alpha-galactose (known as AG), a carbohydrate found in all mammalian meat and by-products (meaning both fish and chicken are exempt). The culprit had been found.

Developing an allergy to the carbohydrate has been strongly linked to a pathogen transmitted by ticks to a human host, effectively re-programming the immune system. It is believed a tick that has already been feeding off another host and then feeds off a new one, undergoes a change in its saliva that is then transferred into the new host, generating antibodies to the carbohydrate alpha galactose.

“It’s not something we’re very aware of in New Zealand,” Anna says. “In America, the condition’s link to the lone star tick is known, and in Australia, it’s linked to the paralysis tick.

But New Zealanders aren’t always aware that our cattle ticks are also capable of carrying the disease that can cause an allergy to AG.”

The lack of awareness is due, perhaps, to its low incidence in this country. Anna has been told only five people have been diagnosed in New Zealand, though undiagnosed incidence is suspected.

“It was a huge relief to finally work it out,” she says, adding that the doubt of others was as bad, or worse, than having the condition itself.

Now avoiding all meat and meat products, including dairy products and gelatine, Anna combats daily to avoid the dangerous reactions that plagued her. She says people with an even higher allergy reading than her own can’t even be around fumes of meat cooking, without a reaction.

“It’s changed the way I can live my life,” she says. “I’m super cautious about everything. I don’t like to eat out anymore in cafés or restaurants. You can tell them, but I’ve worked in restaurants before. I know they might not take it seriously, or they might forget exactly what is in a dish.”

Even eating at friends’ houses is reason for caution. “There can easily be cross-contamination,” she says. The condition also means Anna needs to use vegan cosmetics, with items such as sticking plasters also needing to be free of animal by-products.

Medications, vaccinations and painkillers also often contain the substance, requiring particular vigilance.

And as for travel, Anna says any plans will be going on the back burner. “When I think of travelling in Asia or somewhere like that, I feel sick just imagining it. The risks would be too high.”

“I like to think that by talking about the condition, I might just happen to help someone else.” Taking as long as it did to have her own condition diagnosed, she says she’d hate to think of someone else going through the same long process.

New Zealand has a variety of endemic ticks, many of which infest primarily on birds. The cattle tick, an introduced species, is the common pest of farm animals, and the tick most commonly found on other warm-blooded animals including cats and dogs. It also attaches itself to humans.

Unlike other countries where ticks are known to cause serious conditions in both animals and humans, including Lyme disease, such cases have, arguably, not been recorded in New Zealand. It is, though, accepted that the cattle tick can carry, and transmit, damaging pathogens and viruses.

The ongoing risk that other tick species could arrive in New Zealand with travellers, or are in fact already present, is, according to the Ministry of Health, an ongoing concern.

“The problem seems to be that it’s a relatively new condition developing worldwide, and only recently have people started to research the how and why of it all,” Anna says. “And now it’s here in New Zealand”.

By Lorraine Wilson