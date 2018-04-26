Travelling artist visits Opotiki

SINCE birth, Michael Lloyd has been an avid artist, now choosing the Eastern Bay to be his muse.

Travelling place to place, Mr Lloyd hunts down heritage buildings around New Zealand and captures them in detailed sketches.

“It’s really lovely around here. Everyone I’ve met so far has been very friendly,” Mr Lloyd said.

He has spent a few days in the township, sketching drafts of iconic buildings including the Royal Backpackers and the Opotiki Hotel, as part of a trip around the East Coast.

“I’ve allowed myself about four weeks for the trip, before I head back,” he said.

Mr Lloyd said his draft sketches took from 30 minutes to an hour to finish, and it could take up to a day to complete the shading and detailing.

For now, he is focusing on getting drafts to take back to his Napier home where he will add the finishing touches.

Born and raised in Napier, Mr Lloyd travelled around South and Western Australia 30 years ago as a projects manager, which he said gave him time to sketch the structures and ruins he encountered.

“In a day I’d usually get two or three sketches done.”

Twelve years ago, when he returned to New Zealand, he kept drawing, mostly the old buildings around Napier.

“I thought there were about 100, now I know there’s over 500. If I’d known how many there were, I wouldn’t have started,” he joked.

After spending six months travelling and drawing the South Island, Mr Lloyd decided to take a trip around the East Coast.

“I decided on the East Coast because it was the only place in New Zealand I hadn’t been to yet.”

In his first week, he said he produced 12 sketches, most of the locations easily recognisable to Opotiki residents.

In his drawing he tries to stay true to the original image but takes “some creative licence” to make the subject matter stand out more.

“I do switch some things around,” he said, demonstrating where he has removed a tree and some bushes in one picture.

“I also like to add gardens sometimes when I draw a house.”

Landmarks and structures are not the only things Mr Lloyd draws. Many of his pictures show the waterfronts in Napier, captured at different angles, with a focus on the many boats that pass through.

“I like drawing wildlife too,” he said.

