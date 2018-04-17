Tribunal find treaty breach by crown

GOVERNMENT breached the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi when it recognised the mandate of the Whakatohea Pre-settlement Claims Trust, the Waitangi Tribunal has found.

The Whakatohea Mandate Inquiry report, released today, outlined that the Waitangi Tribunal concluded that the Crown failed to act reasonably, honourably and in good faith when it entered into settlement negotiations with the pre-settlement claims trust acting on behalf of the Whakatohea tribe.

In a letter of transmittal to the Maori development minister that accompanied the report, presiding officer for the inquiry, Judge Michael Doogan, said as a result the Crown had breached the treaty principles of partnership and active protection.

“We believe it came about because the Crown effectively prioritised its political objective of concluding settlements by mid-2020 over a process that was fair to Whakatohea. This not only caused prejudice to Whakatohea, it also puts at significant risk the prospect of a durable settlement based upon a restored Treaty relationship.

“The particular circumstances within Whakatōhea in 2016 that were known to the Crown required more than the expedient of picking and backing the group considered most likely to achieve the Crown’s objective of a quick settlement.”

The report identifies a lack of balance in the mandate process, which strongly implies a pre-determined outcome. It said those opposed to the mandate have good reason to feel that their concerns were not given a fair hearing.

Outlining that it was also wrong for the Crown to include Whakatohea in the strategy to accelerate settlements known as “Broadening the Reach” in October 2016.

Historically, Whakatōhea have endured some of the worst treaty breaches, which include war and raupatu.

More recently, the iwi has been much divided over a failed attempt to settle in 1996.

The Crown and the Pre-Settlement Trust signed an Agreement in Principle to settle the claims in August 2017 and expect to finalise their negotiations within the next 12 to 18 months.

The tribunal recommended a temporary halt to negotiations in order that all of Whakatohea be given a chance to vote on how to proceed.

A draft form of what the tribunal believe should be the questions to be voted upon is included in the report.

The Tribunal also recommended that the Crown commit to maintaining its current settlement offer and pay interest on the cash component of the settlement offer to avoid any further prejudice to Whakatohea.

It said Whakatohea must be given an opportunity to vote on a hapu basis, believing the approach is consistent with the tikanga for mandate recognition that was endorsed by Whakatohea in 2007.

The Tribunal heard the claims under urgency in late 2017, in Whakatāne. The panel hearing claims comprised Judge Doogan, associate professor Tom Roa, Dr Robyn Anderson, and Mr Basil Morrison.