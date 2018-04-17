Trust supports studies

MEDICAL student Nicholas Chad Andrews is the first recipient of a study scholarship from the Opotiki Community Health Trust.

He was presented with a cheque for $15,848 yesterday.

Trust secretary Tina Gedson said that while the trust had supported medical, disability, health care and other health-related services in the Opotiki region for a long time, this was the first time a scholarship was presented.

Mr Andrews said he was currently working at Rotorua Hospital, having started in March and that he would be doing the practical work for the rest of the year.

“I’m loving it,” he said.

“I’m putting textbook knowledge into action.”

Having been educated at Woodlands School and then Opotiki College, Mr Andrews said he had wanted to study medicine since high school.

After first not getting accepted for his desired studies, he was accepted for bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery in 2016.

“I was disappointed when I didn’t get in at first, but I persisted,” he said.

While waiting to get in, Mr Andrews engaged in biomedical studies.

Now in his fourth year of studies, he said he’s got two-and-a-half years left.

“I like the idea of going into general practice when I start working.”

Opotiki Community Health Trust trustee Josie Mortensen said she was pleased to present the cheque to Nicholas and that his parents were well known in town.

“His father Murray is a driver for Robert Monk,” she said.

“And his mother Brenda works at WINZ.”