Waste management and recycling under scrutiny

OPOTIKI district, like the rest of New Zealand, needs to reduce the amount of waste going to landfill and increase recycling.

The Waste Management and Minimisation Plan, which outlines suggested pathways for achieving these waste reduction goals, is now open for submissions alongside Opotiki District Council’s long-term plan.

The council is legally required to have a waste plan and it must be reviewed and updated every three years.

Councillor Arihia Tuoro said community feedback had been taken into account to build this draft plan.

“We have been talking to the community about waste for several months and taken that feedback into account in the development of our [plan].

“We had feedback from conversations at the pop-up shop, through our website, on Facebook, on printed forms and emails and there were some consistent themes mostly relating to the urban rubbish collection.

“Things like the small size of the current black bags, the lack of bins in commonly used public spaces and having to pay to recycle at our refuse recycling centres.

“As a zero-waste council we have been working towards increasing recycling and decreasing rubbish to landfill. That goal sits behind all the [waste plan] and we will continue towards that.

“We are not the only council grappling with this issue and some of the solutions are bigger than just one council, but the Waste Management and Minimisation Plan is our road-map for getting there and I encourage people to provide their submissions on the plan and the options for changes to the urban rubbish collection included in the long-term plan,” Ms Tuoro said.

Waste is also a key issue in the long-term plan and both are currently out for consultation.

Submissions on the plan close at 4pm on May 25 and can be made through the council website or via email or post.

There will be a hearings meeting on June 12 and the final plan will be adopted on June 29.