What a legacy

SEVEN tertiary students are benefitting this year from the legacy of long-time Ohope resident Vic Davis.

Mr Davis’ commitment to supporting others endures past his lifetime through the charitable trust he established; The Vic Davis Memorial Trust.

The key purpose of the trust is to support individuals, particularly those from the Eastern Bay, and organisations across the country, in their study and research in the field of mental health.

Trust chairwoman Jude Wilson said Mr Davis was somewhat ahead of his time in his concern that study and research into mental health issues be supported and this had turned into an excellent opportunity for people studying in that field, who had Eastern Bay connections.

Since its inception in 2009, 23 tertiary students with strong connections to the Eastern Bay have received funds, totalling $265,000.

Eleven of those recipients were awarded Vic Davis Trust scholarships more than once. Their study ranged from undergraduate through to post-graduate level.

Eastern Bay recipients for the 2018 academic year are:

Jan Hudson – Post-graduate psychotherapy study.

Ruth Papuni – third year of study for a Bachelor of Addiction Studies.

Julia Wikeepa – third year of study for a Bachelor of Social Sciences.

Hollie Oswald – post-graduate study in the Masters of Social Work programme.

Jesse Wood – post-graduate study in Psychology.

Rebekah Doherty – study in the Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery programme.

Jessica Steadman – third year of post-graduate study for a Doctorate in Clinical Psychology.

“The Vic Davis Trust provides a fantastic opportunity to tertiary students within the Eastern Bay of Plenty,” Ms Wilson said.

“While scholarships are not limited to those from the Bay, those with strong Eastern Bay connections do have a slight advantage in keeping with Vic’s wishes.

“So, spread the word and make sure those who might be eligible do know about the opportunity.”

Applications are considered once, annually, with applications closing on July 31 each year.

Full details of the application process, the criteria and the application forms are available on the trust website: www.vicdavistrust.co.nz .

Additional grants have been made from the Vic Davis Memorial Trust to assist Rotary exchange students.