Young shooter aims high

LONG-RANGE target shooter Bridget Hutching has her fingers crossed. With selection of New Zealand representative teams still taking place, she is hoping for a spot that will see her compete in next year’s Long-Range World Championships being held in Trentham.

The 17-year-old Trident High School student took up the sport in 2016 after choosing it at school for her weekly elective and discovering she not only loved it but also had a natural aptitude.

Since making the move from small-bore to full-bore shooting last year she has achieved quick and notable success.

Bridget came into the limelight earlier this year when, as a 16-year-old competing at the National Championships in Wellington, she was recruited as an unofficial member of the New Zealand under-25s team to compete against an Australian representative team also at the event.

“It was a great experience,” Bridget says of her first international competition. Teams from Australia and the United States attended the National Rifle Association of New Zealand’s National Championships to gain experience in Trentham’s notoriously “tricky winds” ahead of the World Championships there next year.

With wind in the region leading Trentham to be considered one of the most difficult shooting ranges in the world, Bridget says it provided a huge learning experience for her, along with “a lot of fun”.

With Bridget’s performance contributing to New Zealand’s win over Australia at the event, and her previous competition results including winning the C Grade Long Range aggregate at the Gisborne Championships, she was selected for the New Zealand Under 21 Development team.

Bridget says her move a year ago from indoor target shooting using small-bore rifles to hit targets at “20-to-25 yards” to long-range target shooting using full-bore rifles to hit targets ranging from “300-to-1000 yards” has been a positive one.

“I’m an outdoors person so I really like that part of it, and furthermore, I like the extra power – the bigger kick of the 308 (calibre).”

Quickly gravitating to the 1000-yard area of competition, often referred to as the shooter’s graveyard, for its tendency to undo competitors, Bridget says the challenges the distance poses appeal to her.

“There is so much to learn,” she says. “Some people think target shooting is just learning about your gun, and how to shoot it. But there’s a lot to learn about how to hit a target; slowing your heart down, getting your breathing right, not having air in your lungs when you shoot.”

And equally, she says, learning about the wind effect on the trajectory of a bullet, which is a field of study in itself.

She says selectors for New Zealand representative teams watch to see how people cope with nerves, how well they control their breathing, how consistent their shooting is. They look at whether a shooter can cope with being in their [shooting] jacket and sling for long periods.”

Often heavy and restrictive, the garments are notoriously uncomfortable.

Training in the sport means a lot of travelling. With no full-bore club in Whakatane, Bridget and other club members from Whakatane make their way to the Te Puke Full-bore Club every weekend when they’re not competing elsewhere.

Though the only junior female member making the regular trek, Bridget says she gets great support from Te Puke club members, with some highly experienced female shooters as well as shooters that have represented New Zealand at both Commonwealth and Olympic level. “They’ve been so supportive, and I learn so much from them.”

Though no-one, she says, has taught her as much as her “very inspiring” coach, John Ball, who she credits with teaching her most of what she knows, Bridget has long been familiar with guns.

“Dad’s a hunter, so I’ve always known a bit about guns.” She laughs that she and her father now share a 50/50 role in one of her sport’s requirements – the refilling of spent bullets – a time-consuming job requiring knowledge and skill. “Dad fills them, and I empty them,” she says.

“My parents help me so much,” she says, adding her grandmother helped her to finally get her own rifle. As a left-handed shooter, forced to learn target shooting with a right-handed gun, having her very own left-hander, she says, has been a wonderful thing. With much to master at the level of competition Bridget is seeking, having the right gun is important.

“I have big goals,” she says, “I’d love to represent New Zealand internationally, that’s what I’m aiming for”.

Bridget is currently in her final year of secondary school and is hoping to begin a builder’s apprenticeship next year.

By Loraine Wilson