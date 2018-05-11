Man killed during police pursuit

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a man died following a serious crash in Kawerau early this morning.

Bay of Plenty district commander Superintendent Andy McGregor said around 3:30am, police observed a vehicle travelling at high speed on River Road.

“This vehicle was again observed around 3.30am with its lights turned off.

“Police attempted to stop the vehicle however it accelerated and failed to stop. A pursuit was initiated and a short time later the vehicle has lost control and crashed into a tree.”

The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

Police would like to speak to the occupants of a small black car which was in the area at the time of the crash.

Enquires suggest two occupants of the car approached the crashed vehicle.

Police have identified the driver of the crashed vehicle and are supporting his next of kin, as well as the police staff involved.

Mr McGregor said a number of investigations would now begin – a Serious Crash Unit investigation and an internal police investigation.

:My staff do not want to ever see an outcome like this. It’s an absolute tragedy to lose anyone on our roads. My condolences go out to his family.”

He said the incident was fast-moving and happened in an extremely short time frame.

“Our staff always assess the risk of whether or not to engage a driver who fails to stop for police, and continue to monitor risk factors throughout.

“We take these decisions very seriously, and need to maintain a balance between ensuring public safety, and upholding the law.

“There will be an internal investigation regarding the incident and the Independent Police Conduct Authority has also been formally notified, both of which are standard procedure.”

The occupants of the black vehicle or anyone with information are asked to contact the Whakatane Police on (07) 308 5255