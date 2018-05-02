$2.5m assets restrained by police after drug raids

CANNABIS offending was the number one reason for police restraining assets in the Bay of Plenty in the past year, according to statistics released under the Official Information Act.

The statistics show the value of assets restrained by police was $2,593,750 for the period up to March 31, 2018. The year before police restrained $360,450 worth of assets and in 2016 it was items valued at $450,397.

From the assets that were restrained by police in 2018, $1.8 million was due to offending relating to cannabis, while $787,750 was connected to methamphetamine.

Much of the 2018 figure is made up of assets restrained as a part of Operation Notus, where police conducted search warrants at 38 addresses on March 27 across the Bay of Plenty following a six-month investigation.

The investigation identified that members and associates of the Kawerau Mongrel Mob were involved in the commercial distribution of methamphetamine and cannabis to the community.

After assisting the investigation team, the asset recovery unit restrained more than $2 million worth of assets including residential properties, vehicles, boats and jet-skis. Cash and bank accounts worth more than $100,000 have also been restrained.

Twenty-six firearms were located as well as quantities of methamphetamine and cannabis.

In 2017, $42,500 worth of assets restrained by police because of offending related to cannabis, and $317,950 was due to methamphetamine. And in 2016, methamphetamine offending was the cause for police to restrain $430,712 worth of assets, while $19,685 was due to money laundering.

This year, there have been no forfeitures recorded so far. However, last year $578,795 worth of assets were forfeited and in 2016 that figure was $52,000.

The main offence for the forfeitures in 2017 was cannabis, which accounted for $62,500 worth of assets methamphetamine, $496,610, and money laundering, $19,685.

In 2016, $52,000 of assets was forfeited to police. The statistics cannot be broken down further to the Eastern Bay and were only available for the Bay of Plenty.

Police asset recovery units are located in four regional centres in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Christchurch. The units are tasked with implementing the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act, which came into effect in December 2009.

The Waikato unit, which includes a taskforce located in Tauranga, is responsible for the Bay of Plenty. The unit works together with criminal investigation teams and takes referrals from other agencies including Customs, the Serious Fraud Office and Inland Revenue Department.

At the time that it was launched, police commissioner Mike Bush said the taskforce was strategically based in Tauranga and underlined the police’s intent to help create safer communities by focusing on organised crime, methamphetamine production and importation, and asset recovery in the Bay of Plenty area.

“We know that some organised criminals seem relatively unconcerned about going to jail for lengthy periods of time, but when we restrain their assets and wealth accumulated through that behaviour it hurts and that’s a good thing,” he says. “It takes away the incentive to commit these crimes.

“Criminals do not deal in drugs because they like drugs, they do it because they like the money this brings them.

“Since July 1, 2017 police have restrained $34.42 million in assets and forfeitures are $10.49 million.”

