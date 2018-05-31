A great role model and gentleman in prefect

IN the first of a series on outstanding students in the community, James Sandbrook chats to Max Fitzgerald of St Joseph’s Catholic School.

SPORTSMAN, prefect, role-model and gentleman, Max Fitzgerald is a year 8 student at St Joseph’s Catholic School in Opotiki.

The youngest of five siblings to attend the school, Max has followed in his family’s footsteps on the field.

Max said that one of his goals for the future was “to get into a [Eastern Bay] rep team”, and is on his way there as a member of the Tai Mitchell rugby team.

His sporting strengths show both on dry land and in the water, as Max is the district champion for under-12s swimming.

Along with sporting achievements, Max is among the best and brightest of his year, one of the 10 year 8 students hand-picked by school staff to be prefects.

“We make sure everyone is doing what’s right,” said Max, referring to his leadership role.

Outside school, Max said he enjoys fishing and technology, and has plans to pursue digital studies in high school.

He also attends weekly workshops with an IT specialist, where he is learning how to use the Microsoft Office suite.

“He’s doing really well [academically], said his teacher Val Hata.

“Max is a great team player, and he’s very fair.”

She added that he upholds the school’s three core values, respect, reverence and responsibility, to the highest standard, both in himself and his classmates.

