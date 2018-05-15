All on again for De Luxe – Theatre re-opens after fire alarm overhaul

ALMOST three months after closure, the Opotiki De Luxe Theatre will re-open to movie-goers on Thursday.

Efforts from the Opotiki Community Theatre Trust have ensured the building is now equipped with functional fire alarm systems, and is now safe to be used by the public again.

Board member Shona Browne said it was “very exciting” to be reopening.

“We’re very, very happy to be opening again this week.

“It was difficult, making the big decision to close, but it was the most responsible thing to do.”

Ms Browne said the trust had expected work to take longer, but attributes the quick fix to unrelenting work by chairwoman Ellie Collier.

Following the theatre’s February 27 closure, Opotiki Community Theatre Trust chairwoman Ellie Collier said the faulty fire alarm system had been replaced, and attention now fell to earthquake-proofing within the next few years.

“It’s a heritage building, so there are a lot of processes we’re going through at the moment, but it’s in the works.

“We’ve pushed some boundaries with the [Opotiki District] council, but they’ve been so helpful through this.”

Ms Collier said along with the fire alarm system, some changes had been made to the theatre’s interior.

“We’ve changed a few things, to make the place look nicer.”

She said further changes for the theatre’s comfort and functionality would come once the earthquake-proofing was under way.

“For example, we’re thinking about re-doing the toilets, and other things like that around the theatre.”

Ms Collier said with the re-opening just a few days away, the theatre would be screening the latest movies, thanks to their film suppliers.

“[Our suppliers] have been really good to us, getting us all of the premier movies.

“We’re open for normal hours come Thursday and are really looking forward to it.

“I’d like to give a special thank you mention to all the volunteers for their patience and hard work. Thank you also to the theatre trust members who have been working in the background towards the ultimate goal of re-opening.”

In celebration of the re-opening, the theatre is offering $9 adult admission for the remainder of May.

