Anamia makes Bay under-17 team

FIFTEEN-year-old Anamia Paul has been selected to represent the Bay of Plenty Under- 17 development team, at the volleyball inter-provincial championships tournament in Wellington over Queen’s Birthday weekend.

Born and raised in Opotiki, the Trident High School student trialled for the Bay under-17 team alongside 45 others over two selection weekends in Tauranga and Mount Maunganui, and was among the final 20 students.

Whakatane students Kalani Ruri, Caitlin Studer, Jasmine Westrupp and Emily Julian were also selected for representative teams.

“What a cool opportunity to showcase volleyball in Opotiki and an awesome achievement for Anamia and the other girls picked for the teams,” said Tracey Braddock, Sport Bay of Plenty Coachforce officer for volleyball.

Anamia was as a member of the Trident Junior A team last year, who won the Junior Secondary Schools’ North Island National Championship.

She also attended the North Island New Zealand youth development camp for volleyball.

Her mother Mahia Bennet attributes her progress to her coaches, and the “sporting talent” in her teams and at school.

Anamia’s parents, Bennet and Robbie Paul, said they were proud of her achievements, which include representing the Bay of Plenty for swimming, netball and now volleyball since as early as 2012.

“People always look surprised when we say where we come from,” Paul said.

Anamia said she had made sure to train before the volleyball season began, to prepare for training with her rep team and the championship games in Wellington.

“The trials and training camps for [the team] have been exciting and challenging,” she said..

“This training is at another level and is faster and more competitive.”

On top of the mandatory training, Anamia said she put in extra time training with Awhina Kurei.

“[She has] been an awesome skills coach.”

With the championships less than two weeks away, Anamia said it was exciting, and she was looking forward to it.

“We are not going to the tournament to lose, we all know the importance of representing the Bay of Plenty.

“We are united as a team and a region to give every game 100 percent, whether we are on court or providing impact from the bench.”

james.sandbrook@whakatanebeacon.co.nz