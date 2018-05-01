Artist illuminates capital

Boynton lights up festival with giant mushrooms

OPOTIKI artist Jamie Boynton is once again lighting up the capital in May.

After wowing visitors to Wellington’s annual Lux Light Festival in 2017 with his “fleet” of seven suspended, internally-lit waka, Boynton has created another dazzling light display.

Whareatua – Field of Dreams is one of the installations on show at Te Ao Marama, LUX’s Contemporary Maori artist precinct.

Te Ao Marama celebrates the work of New Zealand’s Maori artists working with new and emerging technologies to create dynamic works within the Maori art continuum.

Boynton is one of New Zealand’s leading contemporary Maori artists, having studied at Design School in Wellington.

He has since received many awards from an art and design career that spans more than 25 years. Boynton draws upon his indigenous knowledge as a foundation for creativity and innovation.

Whareatua – Field of Dreams is a series of internally lit “giant” mushrooms, combining customary knowledge with the latest technology, including recycled and repurposed materials.

He describes Whareatua as an interactive light installation, “a celebration of our symbiotic connection to source, and an expression of the mauri/life force flowing through papatuanuku (earth mother).

“By bringing our awareness to the magic inherent in the biology of our planet, “Whareatua – Field of Dreams” is a playful and evocative experience, encouraging us to re-connect, by entering the dream-scape of the spirits.”

Jamie was awarded the inaugural iLight/LUX artist residency to create Whareatua in December 2017.

This was a partnership with the Wellington LUX Light Festival Trust and iLight Marina Bay, Singapore.

The installation has recently returned from its first showing earlier this year in Singapore, and will be touring to other venues both nationally and internationally following the LUX

Light Festival.

The LUX Light Festival is in its sixth year and has established itself as a must-attend event on Wellington’s cultural calendar, with attendees flocking from across the country.

Lux runs from May 18 to 27, from 6pm to 10pm.