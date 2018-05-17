Athletes ready to brave the elements

THE three, six and 12-hour Adventure Race Whakatane will start and finish at Waiotahe on Saturday.

The event will challenge athletes from novice to veteran across the three courses and is run by Soaked in Adventure.

The courses, not disclosed to contestants until Saturday morning, cover beaches, farmlands, native bush and forestry in the Eastern Bay.

More than 100 teams of between two and four members will tackle the three courses made up of trekking, mountain biking and kayaking, with only a map and compass to navigate.

The course will also be littered with checkpoints and mystery activities that teams will have to work through before progressing.

Opotiki resident Barry Hennessey will be joined by Kurt Bledsoe, Paul Owen and Karl Brown as the Opotiki Possums. The four men are set to tackle the 12-hour race.

An avid adventure racer, Hennessy completed a six-hour adventure race last weekend, and said he liked having the event “here in our backyard”.

“The conditions were just terrible for it. I’m hoping we get some better weather for this weekend.”

Adventure Racing is a team sport, so groups must stick together and complete the race as a team.

Family and friends are welcome to come and support contestants on the day, as organisers have said there will be places along the track to take pictures and encourage participants.

Prizegiving will be at 10am on Sunday at the White House Cafe in Whakatane, and there will be spot prizes on the day.

The second annual iteration of this event, organiser Fiona Cleghorn said this year would host 350 people, more than half of whom are coming from out of town.

“We had about 250 people last year,” she said.

In emphasis of the event being an adventure race, Cleghorn said it would go ahead unless extreme weather conditions showed on the day.

“[The forecast] said it’s going to be overcast, so weather’s not an issue for us. We won’t run it if there’s a cyclone.”

The course has had minor alterations following the rain earlier this week, mainly in slip-prone areas of the mountain biking sections.

“It’s all about safety first,” said Cleghorn.

With the track safe for use, she said the event would be all about “getting people out and sharing our community with them.

“We’re lucky to have such a beautiful area up the Coast.”

