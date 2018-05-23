Barricade to save Ohope Lions

A BARRICADE of caravans was placed around the Ohope Lions Club’s Nissen hut yesterday in an effort to stop its imminent demolition.

For at least 25 years the club has rented two sheds in the wharf area from the Whakatane District Council to hold its monthly garage sales, but with plans to revitalise the area it has been forced into a small shipping container one tenth the size.

The creator of the barricade, Whakatane-Ohope Community Board member Mark Inman, thinks it is appalling that a community group which contributes so much to the district is being treated like this.

“If it takes barricading it to keep it safe, I’ll do it. I have to be out supporting them, you see so much good that comes from the Lions, why would you want to get rid of them?”

Over the past 25 years, more than half a million dollars has been donated to the community from the proceeds of the club’s garage sales, funding a defibrillator for the Ohope Christian Camp, Jaws of Life and a new vehicle for the Ohope Fire Brigade, a first aid room for the Whakatane Surf Lifesaving Club and much more.

Club member Allen Winter said the building was integral to the club’s fundraising ability.

“We raise an average of $2000 from the garage sale each month but this month we only raised $207.”

Without the Nissen hut the club may have no other option but to disband.

Mr Winter said the club had received a letter from council community affairs manager Mike Naude on Monday, which suggested the demolition was about to happen and inferred there was no turning back. Mr Naude suggested in the letter that the club join forces with Pou Whakaaro in Whakatane.

“We are an Ohope organisation, not a Whakatane club,” said Mr Winter.

“The garage sale is raising funds for the Ohope community and beyond.”

While speaking at the Whakatane – Ohope Community Board public forum on Monday, Mr Winter said club members were extremely concerned about the future of their club and the club had been given the “run-around” by the council.

“The community board members were most supportive of our dilemma … I think this is probably the first time the club has been given a reasonable hearing, and for that we are forever thankful.”

Club member Alison Motion told board members that when initial discussions between council officers and wharf area tenants took place the club was given assurances it would be well looked after.

“We don’t believe offering us a shipping container is looking after us,” she said.

Council public affairs manager Ross Boreham said the early phase of work did not involve the area occupied by the Nissen hut.

“Discussions for a long-term solution for the Lions’ fundraising activities are ongoing and will involve the Whakatane-Ohope Community Board.

“The council appreciates both the work the club does and the depth of feeling relating to this issue. In that context, it would be helpful if club members approached the discussions in a positive way and refrained from any precipitate action.”

While the Beacon was at the site it was clear the amount of support the Ohope community has for the club.

People driving past were hanging out their car windows and honking as they passed the massive “Save the Ohope Lions” sheet hanging on the fence.

Fisherman’s wharf cafe owner Tom Maguire said he had received massive feedback from his customers on the issue and most saw the development as a waste of time and money.

“Surely our money could be spent better. This club does so much for the community and they create a real sense of community spirit, we can’t lose them for a car park.”

Mr Winter said the club was very thankful for the stand Mr Inman had taken on the issue.

“It’s sad that it has come to this, but we’re thrilled that Mark has made this statement on our behalf. For him to stick his neck out to help the club is a pretty big deal, Mark cares for the community and he’s always thinking of them.”

Mr Winter said from here they would have no choice but to ask the community for their help in signing a petition to save their club.

“We have to start a petition, to lose the Lions in the Ohope community with all they give would be a huge shame,” said Mr Inman.

