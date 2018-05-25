Cable ferry a cheaper solution

A SECOND bridge for Whakatane may still be years and $30 million away, but a retired engineer says a much cheaper and immediate option would be a cable ferry across our river.

Whakatane District Council has received several submissions calling for a second bridge into Whakatane, but Mayor Tony Bonne has said although the proposal has been included in the long-term plan, it would not happen in the next decade because it has to get the nod from the NZTA first for funding and planning.

Graham Chambers has been doing the research and believes a cable ferry would solve the town’s congestion problems, connect Piripai and Coastlands to the rest of the town and provide a second access point to Whakatane.

And it is much cheaper.

He said cable ferries were a proven cost-effective method of crossing rivers throughout the world where a bridge was unaffordable or not justified.

The best spot for a cable ferry would be near the Whakatane Yacht Club, opposite The Warehouse, he said.

“People can leave their car on the other side and it will allow mobility scooters, cyclists, cars and tourists to get from Piripai to town. It will open up that whole area.”

Mr Chambers, who has made a submission on his idea to the long-term plan, has done the costing and estimates a cable ferry, which could transport about four to six cars, would be about $3 million.

“But that excludes roading and resource consent from the council.”

He said the cable ferry would be timely with the development of a retirement village and other residential areas across the river.

“The number of times I have gone up Landing and Domain roads from 3pm onwards and the road is jammed, he said.”

“We have a town that is split between Ohope, Coastlands and Whakatane.

“I think within five years we will have another 1200 residents on the other bank.”

He said the ferry could operate from 7am and on weekends would be perfect for people who want to come into town at night to the restaurants and pubs and then they can catch the ferry back across the river.

The travel time across the 250-metre river would be four minutes, plus loading and offloading time.

“As far as the environment is concerned there won’t be any disadvantages.”

He envisages the vessel would travel along a stationary, submerged cable anchored to land-based abutments on the north and south banks of the river and driven by an electro-hydraulic propulsion system powered by rechargeable batteries.

Mr Chambers has been liaising with E.Y.E. Marine Consultants in Nova Scotia about the technical details.

“One man can operate it and they do not need to be a master mariner, they can be a bus driver.”

He said the ferry could also still operate in the event of an emergency.

“We have had an earthquake put this bridge out and a flood put out Pekatahi Bridge.

“Within hours of an earthquake an engineer comes down and all you have to do is check the abutment and the anchorage.

“All you need to do is take on board a diesel-powered generator. In an emergency just hook it up to the system.

He said the ferry cables would sit on the bottom of the river and not hinder any logs coming down the river.

Mr Chambers also believes the best site is at the yacht club.

“They have been trying to push the project upstream, but that defeats the whole object.

You want to put it right in the town centre.”

He said a ferry cable would cost about $13 a day to operate, excluding the manning of it.

“If it is built in modular construction, it could be extended at a later date at very little cost,” Mr Chambers said.

Second bridge opinion poll

THE idea for a second bridge is not a new one, but recently it has gained traction and is dividing the town.

Despite some opposing the idea, most people polled by the Beacon both on social media and in person, agreed the town needs a second bridge.

What form that bridge should take, and where it should go is harder to decide.

Bridges from Coastlands and Poroporo have been suggested, as has widening the current bridge, while some have suggested building walking and cycling bridges rather than another vehicle bridge.

Benefits of second bridge

LONG-TIME Whakatane resident Norman Izett believes a bridge from Poroporo across to Valley Road is the answer.

He believes there are several benefits to this route; the most important being that the transport industry would be able to bypass Whakatane.

“It would close the distance to Opotiki and beyond substantially and would provide a far safer route… and it would also have a huge saving in fuel usage,” he said, pointing out that it would also provide an alternative way for people living in the Poroporo area to drive into Whakatane and would therefore ease congestion at The Hub roundabouts during peak traffic times.

Mr Izett also said a second bridge would add a much-needed escape route in the event of a tsunami.

“It would only take a couple of accidents by panic-stricken motorists to block the present roads to create a road block for all.”

However, Poroporo residents living on or near Te Rahu Road are not interested in the idea.

They are concerned that their quiet rural roads may become congested with traffic and loud trucks.

“I moved here for peace and quiet.

A second bridge would really affect that; the road is also not suitable to have large trucks rattling along it,” said one resident.

A number of other residents said a second bridge from Coastlands would be a logical choice.

“Coastlands is growing quickly, and we often get stuck at the roundabout during peak times, trying to get to work and school,” another resident said.

Pedestrian and cycle bridge

LISA Eve would like to see two pedestrian and cycle bridges built; one from Piripai and Coastlands across to the town centre and one from Poroporo across to the Trident High School area.

“This would mean that people living in these areas could get to town quickly and easily without needing to get in a car. Those who do drive would have less traffic and a faster journey. Win all round,” she said.

Ms Eve said it was a proven fact that building more roads, bridges and motorways just meant more traffic.

“Traffic problems don’t get better; they just get more expensive.

“What we actually need in Whakatane is recognition that using a car is not everybody’s ideal option and to shift our focus to providing infrastructure for alternatives like cycling and walking. This has lots of benefits.

“We get cars off the road, people are healthier, and we care more about and enjoy our natural environment because we are in it more.”

One Coastlands resident said it would be great to have a pedestrian and cycle bridge linking to the Warren Cole Walkway close to the town centre. She said it was very dark walking into town along Keepa Road at night.

The concept of a cycle and walking bridge is supported by the New Zealand Transport Agency, according to the authority’s 2018 investment proposal, which states that it “supports the use of other modes of transport to get people and freight to their destinations safely, efficiently and with minimal environmental impact”.

Increased funding is available nationally from the NZTA for four areas which includes walking and cycling proposals.

“This will provide people with transport choice, support the creation of liveable cities, reduce emissions and improve public health outcomes.”

Ms Eve said walking and cycle bridges could be built for much less than the price of another vehicle bridge.

“Do we need a second bridge across the river?

“No. We already have one. It’s called the Pekatahi Bridge. In an emergency, if something happened with the Landing Road bridge we are all still connected to the Western Bay.

“Do we need better cycling and walking infrastructure though?

“Yes, absolutely, if we want to become the prosperous, healthy, active and resilient town we aspire to.”