Capturing autumn’s flavour

THERE is something special about the light and the colours at this time of year. The fruit that has hung on to the branch and developed to full flavour in the sunshine is now mellow and ready.

Foraging is a great pastime to collect items for the jelly bag. I grew up making jelly from almost everything – japonica apples, guavas, rose hips, crab apples, blackberries – and now, as an almost-grown-up, I am adding in extras like gin or fresh herbs to really make those little jars of sweetness a bit more special.

Jelly making is quite a simple process. Easier than jam, in my book. There’s no peeling or coring. Just wash and cut up the fruit, add water and cook until soft and pulpy. Then put the contents into an old pillowcase, or piece of mutton cloth, tie with a piece of string and suspend over a bowl and allow the contents to drip.

An easy solution to this process can be as simple as lining a colander with a large, new Chux type kitchen cloth, and cradling the colander over a larger bowl. The experts say leave to drip overnight, but I am a bit impatient to get on with it so I wait until the flow has stopped.

The golden rule of good, clear jelly making is to never squeeze the bag, or press on the fruit in the colander, or your jelly will be cloudy and certainly not worthy of a look-in at a Women’s Institute competition.

The skins and pips contain good amounts of pectin. This is the magic agent needed to set the jelly.

The worm farm or the compost bin will thank you for the bag contents –or if you want to take this and process further into a paste (as in quince paste) that option is there, you will just need to take out pips and seeds. Also look out for quirky and cute, small jars in charity shops, and give them another life.

A general guide to completing your jelly is to measure a cup of sugar for each cup of juice.

If making a savoury jelly, decrease the sugar content by a third and add in a couple of tablespoons of cider vinegar. This cuts the sweetness, but still allows the jelly to set.

Mint Jelly

I have recently used the last of the Granny Smith apples with some fresh mint to make enough mint jelly for the roast lamb dinners over the winter.

I boiled a pot of chopped up apples and added a good bunch of mint. Once strained, I measured the juice and brought this to the boil with added sugar and cider vinegar. At almost setting point ( when a spoonful on a cold saucer forms a skin and gels, I add in more chopped-up mint and a drop of natural, green food colouring. This is then poured into small, clean jars to cool. How simple is that? It’s hard to give an exact recipe in terms of quantities, as the only measurable quantity is the juice after the fruit has given its all.

Feijoa and Gin Jelly

With the abundance of feijoas this season, this is a good jelly to make and have with a good, soft Brie on wholewheat digestive type biscuits.

I scoop the feijoas and cut up the skins, to add a nice colour. Bring to the boil and simmer until soft. Drip the fruit until it has stopped. Measure the juice and sugar and simmer to setting point. Add a couple of tablespoons of gin. Pour into hot, clean jars.

If there is no gin in the cupboard a good riesling or gewurtztraminer would also work.

Tomato & Rosemary Jelly

When the tomatoes are abundant and fully ripe, this is a good time to make this intense, flavoured jelly, that is almost clear. This jelly adds a nice dimension to summer salads. I pour the jelly into a tray and cut into cubes to enhance plated dinners and salads.

Use a large pot of tomatoes with skins and seeds. Add a dash of tabasco sauce, smoked paprika and salt and pepper, and a couple of sprigs of rosemary.

Cook until soft. I use a potato masher to make sure the tomatoes are really pulpy. Drip through a jelly bag or colander lined with a gauze cloth. Measure the juice and add two thirds the amount of castor sugar and add in about quarter of a cup of cider vinegar, simmer until setting point and pour into clean shallow trays or into small jars.

With little effort you can enjoy the flavours of autumn through until summer. I challenge you to come up with some ideas of your own.

By Rosemary Sloman