Census worries worsen

WIDESPREAD concerns have been raised that the 2018 Census has failed to represent a large number of the Opotiki district’s residents.

Back in the middle of March, a week after the March 6 census day, Opotiki deputy mayor Lyn Riesterer said she worried the district might lose out on a third of its health funding after what she called a “Mickey Mouse census affair”.

In response, 2018 Census general manager Denise McGregor said Statistics New Zealand was in the process of following up with households across the country that had not completed their census forms by census day.

“We have a team currently in the Opotiki area following up with households encouraging them to participate and providing them with paper packs where appropriate,” she said.

“Our census field team will be in the area until mid-April, or until everyone in the area has completed the census.”

Ohiwa resident Jim Robinson said he was one resident who expected to have a visit from the census field team.

“On census night I clean forgot to complete mine,” he said.

“I would have done so, had someone reminded me, but no one did and no one has.”

Reading that a field team would follow up with those who did not complete their census form online, Mr Robinson said “all good if that happens but I wonder if it will?

“I was never contacted,” he said.

“Online technology is great, but it’s not the whole solution.”

Mr Robinson said to his way of thinking people should have received their census as in the past, then had the choice to complete it online if they wanted to.

“Make it opt-in rather than opt-out,” he said. “That would have identified how many people prefer to do it each way.”

When the census results came out, he would be looking at the figures with a good deal of scepticism.

Ms Riesterer said while she had completed her census on the day, her partner Kate had not.

“She said she hasn’t been contacted,” she said.

“My main concern is there seems to be many people not having done it, either because they haven’t been able to do it online or the papers not getting there.”

Te Kaha resident Phillipa Callaghan said she knew there had been lots of people waiting for forms and census codes.

“Many people here don’t have the internet and others don’t have letterboxes.”

Coast Community Board member Jack Parata said he hadn’t received his original census code.

“I rang them and they said they would send it,” he said. “But I didn’t get anything.”

Mr Parata said he had asked around and he had come across four Te Runanga o Te Whanau staff members who had not received anything.

“We are concerned about the statistics as far as our tribe goes,” he said.

“It could have an effect on our ability to receive funding for various things.”

Mr Parata said as a child, he had helped out as a census collector.

“My grandfather rode out on his horse and dropped them off, then my brother and I had to go and pick them up.”

Still to this day, many people lived “off the grid” on the Coast and were not connected to the internet.

“While many have mobile phones, many do not have computers,” Mr Parata said.