Changing face of librarians

LISA Hay tries to keep the Trident High School library quiet, at least fairly quiet, she says, and for most of the time.

“It’s not always that easy,” says the warm and vibrant librarian, artist, mother, and keeper of the school’s sanctum of information. “I sometimes have to get a bit bossy.”

But as quiet as her library ever gets, it would still, she says, be some way off the reverent silence that libraries once typically bathed in.

Coming from her former role in the school’s art department, Lisa transferred to a new position as librarian some years ago, bringing with her an artistry that has left its mark on the school. Large-scale murals that adorn school walls, and the 3D or book art displays sometimes seen in the library, attest to the skill of the woman who earlier made her living as an artist.

As school librarian, Lisa says her role involves more than providing an excellent selection of books for students and ensuring teaching collections are always available. Keeping up to date with learning styles, and guiding students to the best sources of information are now important parts of the job.

With technology having opened a world of information through the internet, she says students are no longer limited to books for their research. As a result, the importance of teaching good search methods, and the importance of validating information found online is vital.

The role of a school library has broadened. “We’re more of a social hub now – a learning hub.”

But despite the changes and the technology now common to all libraries, Lisa says the focus of Trident’s library remains the encouragement of reading. “Yes, the library is an information hub. It’s where students are provided with books and with data bases for study or research.”

But for Lisa, “getting kids to read books” remains the most important part of her role.

“Getting kids to read is what it’s all about.” Interestingly, she says while literacy is reportedly falling away, an upsurge in reading has been recorded in Trident’s own library.

And while it is still a love of books that brings most students to the library, a far wider range of students tend to visit the library than once might have.

“There’s no particular type of student that hangs out at the library. They’re not all quiet and studious,” she says. “Kids come for all sorts of reasons.”

Getting to know students who are frequent visitors (sometimes working as Lisa’s assistant – a roster for which there is always a waiting list) can be extremely rewarding Lisa says.

“You see big changes in students over the years, perhaps outgrowing issues that have always hampered them and that can be really exciting.”

Known for taking more than one or two students under her wing, Lisa shrugs off the suggestion she plays a big role in some students’ school life. “I love the job and I really enjoy the kids. It’s not hard to spot someone who is out of sorts.”

Her mix of library visitors encompasses a range of personalities, she says, rugby players, chess players, students who may struggle socially, and extroverted students, the studious and the least studious. “Everyone comes for their own reason, and there are many different reasons.”

With a book club taking place at the library some lunchtimes, a chess club or silent reading session on others, Lisa says at all other times, any student is welcomed. And they come, she says, to read, to do research or homework or, popularly, to play board games or busy themselves on their own devices.

“I try to keep the rules to a minimum,” she says. “Everyone is expected to be respectful.

They can’t run around or make a racket. And there’s no eating, no computer games, and no hats.”

“I do need to roust them up sometimes, but I love the job and the opportunity to play a small role in their school lives,” she says. “It’s a fun and creative environment, there’s a lot of humour and the teachers and counsellors, as well as the students, are so inspiring too.”

“It’s nice to be in that environment, to support students and perhaps make a little bit of a difference.”

By Lorraine Wilson