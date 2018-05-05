FOR much of my adult existence I have gone against the grain of society, bucked the stampede of my fellows.

Some background: I was brought up during a world war when Jews were being summarily exterminated.

My momma was convinced that if not the Russians, who tried to kill us off in her youth, or the Germans, doing the deed when I was a kid, eventually some lunatic hate group would get the job done. Her logic was that I might stand a chance of surviving the future holocaust if I became a famous surgeon.

I thought, wait – cutting people open? Blood splattered all over me? Get real, momma!

And thus began a lifetime of contravening what was expected of me.

As a teen, my chums were liberals; I was a staunch conservative. Over the years they all moved to the right, whereas I became more and more leftwing as I grew older.

Force-fed the inane dogma of my parents’ religion, I ultimately rejected all organized theology, my own as well as others. Invisible deity? Sorry, can’t buy it.

While my peers were scrambling up the ladder of success in business and escaping to the suburbs I joined the hippie movement. I became a vegan when everyone else was discovering McDonalds and KFC.

When I was considering immigrating, friends in America cried, New Zealand? It’s a backwater! When I was considering moving to my present home, friends in Auckland cried, Whakatane? It’s a mill town! Upon each accusation I rejoiced. I would be a backwater mill town’s sole JAVA – Jewish-American Vegan Atheist. (Thirty-five years later I still am.)

Look: I drive a 21-year-old car, have no TV and have never owned a mobile. Is this not proof of my devotion to non-conformism?

But I’m beginning to worry. According to reports, the world’s fastest growing ‘religion’ is … atheism. And veganism is booming everywhere, even in New Zealand mill towns.

Good grief, conventional males are shaving their heads and sprouting beards.

As my precious non-conformity is being co-opted by the mainstream, I fear I’m in grave danger of becoming – gasp – normal.

By Barry Rosenberg