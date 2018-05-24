College welcomes new sports administrator

OPOTIKI College’s new sports administrator has arrived, backed by a wealth of experience and a history of success.

Karllie Clifton, who grew up in Te Puke, began her new role last Monday.

With 13 years of teaching experience at Hamilton’s Hillcrest High School, she is also a long-time volleyball enthusiast.

“I would have started at Hillcrest in 2003, and I started coaching volleyball that year.

“We had a few volleyball teams, but I sort of grew the sport, and we had about 160 students playing by the time I left.”

In her new position, Clifton said she was hoping to add volleyball to the college’s list of sports.

“I’m really keen to get girls’ volleyball going.”

She said she would start with a junior girls’ team, as their season would be starting up late next term.

In spite of an extensive background with volleyball, Clifton is also familiar with most other sports played in secondary schools, along with many other outdoor activities.

She won the Waikato Sports Co-ordinator of the Year in 2015.

“Volleyball is my passion, but I have been involved in a number of sports,” she said.

Her experience extends beyond school sports and she served as a dean for nine years, and as an executive member of Waikato Volleyball.

“About 2007 or 2008 I started working with Waikato Volleyball. A big part of my role with them was coordinating all the rep teams in competitions.”

After teaching for 13 years, Clifton left her role in 2015 “to have adventures” abroad.

The last two years she spent time in Europe, exploring her grandfather’s Croatian culture, as well as the United States and Australia.

In-between these trips, she worked on Great Barrier Island during winters for Hillary Outdoors’ secondary school programme.

“They have a programme where they send students out there for five weeks. In 2016 I spent 15 weeks out there with three different groups. Last year there was two groups, so 10 weeks, but I went out for another five to work with Hillary Outdoors.”

But at the start of the year, she decided she had been adventuring long enough.

“I decided it was time to come home.

“Just want to be near the beach, and I’ll always feel at home in the Bay of Plenty.”

james.sandbrook@whakatanebeacon.co.nz