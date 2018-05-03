Crosswell takes on Rotorua marathon for 41st time

WITH 40 marathons under his belt, James Crosswell is planning to compete for at least another 11 years, including this Saturday.

Crosswell first ran in the Rotorua Marathon, or “people’s marathon”, in 1972, and has continued to participate almost every year since.

Already a runner at the time, he said he drew inspiration from New Zealand coaching legend Arthur Lydiard, which led him to his first Rotorua marathon.

His fastest time in the marathon, back in the 1980s, was two hours and 52 minutes.

This year will mark Crosswell’s 41st time around the course, which he said had not changed much over 46 years.

“Some of the hills have been flattened out a little, but they’re still quite mean hills. I enjoy it. It’s a good run,” he said.

The Rotorua marathon is one of the challenging ones, due to the hills.

“They reckon it’s seven minutes harder than any marathon in New Zealand, just because of the hilliness of it.”

In preparation for the marathon this weekend, Crosswell said he had been jogging upwards of 50 kilometres a week, building up the length and intensity of his sessions as the event drew closer.

He trains between five and six months of the year for the marathons but makes no changes to his diet for the events, since he naturally steers away from fatty foods.

“I tried carb-loading a few years,” he said, referring to the technique used by endurance athletes, consuming large amounts of carbohydrate-rich foods leading up to an event for extra energy.

“In the end, it’s how well you’re training that affects how good a time you get.”

He also steers away from progress-monitoring jogging accessories, preferring the old-fashioned approach to exercise.

“Run within yourself. Listen to your mind, and body. They’ll let you know if something’s wrong,” he said.

Crosswell attributes most of his health to the benefits of a jogging lifestyle, and some to his genetics.

“[Jogging] is really good for your health. It’s a good stress reliever, helps with circulation”

Once Crosswell completes his 51st marathon, he said he would be ready to retire from the event, as its longest-standing participant.

The current longest-standing Rotorua marathoner is Colin Smyth, completing the course 50 times.

With 40 marathons already completed, Crosswell said people’s reactions to his history were often ones of surprise, when participants were lining up the starting line.

“They’re going to really fall over this year when I tell them it’s my 41st. They’ll think I’m lying, I’m sure”

Alongside his rich experience with full marathons, Crosswell runs half-marathons throughout the year as well.

“I prefer the half marathons. They’re really good, because you can go faster.”

Crosswell recalls jogging a half marathon around the base of Mount Edgecumbe/Putauaki in one hour and 19 minutes, when the route was open to the public.

