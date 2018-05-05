Doctor on the lookout for zebras

THE Eastern Bay is home to a growing community brought together through their shared and individual experiences of living with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

Ehlers-Danlos syndromes are a group of 13 genetic connective tissue disorders. It is considered a rare disease, with a prevalence of one in every 2500-5000 people.

With a population of close to 20,000, Whakatane township alone will have approximately four to eight people with a type of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

Whakatane couple Matthew and Lisa Preston are part of the Ehlers-Danlos syndrome community in the Eastern Bay. Lisa has had symptoms of EDS since infancy and has suffered with hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (hEDS) all her life. She was incorrectly treated for arthritis for more than 30 years and only received the correct diagnosis of EDS six years ago.

The zebra is the mascot for Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, and just like the infinite variations of zebra stripes, EDSers have varying combinations of seemingly-unrelated symptoms, which may be mild to severe.

Unfortunately, too few medical professionals are knowledgeable in recognising EDS so getting a diagnosis often takes decades. Because patients usually have moderate to severe joint and muscle pain, they are often misdiagnosed with a form of arthritis or fibromyalgia, or are told their symptoms are “all in their head”.

Once properly diagnosed, acquiring proper multi-disciplinary specialist treatment in the public system in New Zealand is very difficult. “The problem is that there are very few doctors in New Zealand trained in diagnosing and treating EDS,” Lisa says.

Currently one of the only medical professionals trained to treat EDS in New Zealand is leading expert in chronic soft tissue injuries, Dr Fraser Burling. Based in Auckland, Fraser has more than 250 EDS patients from all over the country. As a private practitioner, however, his expertise is not easily accessible for those who depend on the public health system.

Lisa’s husband and Whakatane Hospital radiologist of 24 years, Dr Matthew Preston, is one of few medical professionals in the Bay of Plenty who has learned to recognise the symptoms of EDS. He began learning about EDS after his wife Lisa’s diagnosis.

“No one seemed to know anything about it, so we had to do a lot of research. Luckily as a specialist doctor I was able to access and understand a wide range of research.” This fuelled a desire to educate others about the disease.

As a specialist radiologist, Matthew regularly sees patients who suffer from joint pain. EDS is classed as an invisible disease, because blood tests and X-rays don’t pick up the condition and EDSers often look very healthy.

By asking a few simple questions, Matthew has found that some of his patients have painful, hypermobile joints, one of the biggest indications of EDS, alongside many other whole-body symptoms that seem unrelated to joint pain. Matthew is helping patients in the Eastern Bay by informing them about EDS as a possible diagnosis – this sparks the much-needed conversation about EDS and treatment options.

“My aim, locally, is to find a way to offer a service similar to what Dr Burling provides in Auckland – or even better, along the lines of public hospital clinics such as those in Toronto and London. I’d like to put together a service for people in the Bay of Plenty and beyond, to provide access to help with the condition.

“On the one hand it’s as simple as being a resource, someone to help people get on the right pathway towards a correct diagnosis and treatment plan,” says Matthew. “But, as some patients have a very complex constellation of medical problems there needs to be a team to be able to provide a wide range of help – medical and other support.”

Matthew recently conducted a grand rounds talk (a lecture) on EDS at Whakatane Hospital and will lead one at Tauranga Hospital in June, with the aim of spreading awareness and educating doctors and medical professionals alike on how to recognise Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome.

As part of his goal to increase knowledge of Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome amongst medical professionals, he will also be talking to groups of physiotherapists. He and Fraser have also been part of a national committee convened to develop a New Zealand-based EDS information document for medical professionals. All of this is in the hope that EDSers will be identified early and not have to wait decades for a diagnosis.

Common symptoms of EDS

Joint hypermobility and joint pain

Joint dislocations and subluxations

Early onset of osteoarthritis

Muscle pain and spasms

Chronic fatigue

Soft, velvety skin – looks 10 years younger

Unusual scarring and slow, poor wound healing

Classical EDS: very stretchy skin

Easy bruising

Digestive disorders

Heart arrhythmias and mitral valve prolapse

Malfunctioning of autonomic (involuntary) nervous system, including postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome – heart races upon standing up, blood pressure drops, causing fainting or near-fainting

Unusual and severe allergies – mast cell activation disorder

Nerve damage

Sleep disorders

Headaches

Jaw, dental and swallowing problems

Excessive bleeding in surgery

Anxiety

May is EDS awareness month

To find more information visit

www.ehlers-danlos.com

To connect with the New Zealand EDS community visit www.facebook.com/groups/LooselySpeakingNZ

1 of 2

By Tilly Barrett