Expect delay for repairs

REPAIRS to a hole on State Highway 35 north of Te Kaha might be a while.

NZTA Bay of Plenty transport system manager Rob Campbell said SH35 is down to one lane just west of Whanarua Bay after heavy rain caused some of the road shoulder to subside.

“We are working on a design solution to fix the road,” he said.

“This is a complex process and may take some time. “

While a solution is determined the road will remain open to one lane only, with traffic management in place.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience the traffic management may cause,” Mr Campbell said.