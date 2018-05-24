Fisheries reserve proposed for Cape Runaway

A TE Whanau a Apanui hapu want to create a reserve that could mean commercial fishing, and possibly some types of recreational angling, would be banned around Cape Runaway.

Te Whanau a Kauaetangohia have applied to establish a mataitai reserve between the Mangatoetoe Stream and Potikirua Point. They have already established a rohe moana, or tribal fishing grounds, which enables them to engage in a process to set up a mataitai reserve.

A public meeting will be held on June 7 at Te Whanau a Kauaetangohia Marae at Cape Runaway and any submissions to Fisheries New Zealand on the matter must be received by July 5.

Spokesman Rawiri Waititi said the hapu believed the mataitai reserve would be the best way to protect fish species for future generations.

“We have seen the stock of our kaimoana is in dire straits.

“Some of our fishing grounds have been almost depleted and it is very hard to catch fish, which could be for a number of reasons.”

Mr Waititi said if the mataitai reserve status was granted for the area then the hapu would explore areas that could be regulated through bylaws.

He said options could include imposing a complete ban on the taking of certain species or imposing lower limits.

“We will consider doing anything that protects the stocks for our mokopuna (grandchildren) and future generations. Te Whanau a Kauaetangohia are the kaitiaki (guardians) of this area and we must ensure that the mana of Te Whanau a Kauaetangohia is upheld.”

Mr Waititi said the Waihau Fishing Club supported the proposal because it wanted to ensure the fish stocks in the area continued to be sustainable.

karla.akuhata@whakatanebeacon.co.nz