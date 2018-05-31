Fonterra positive, farmers cautious

FONTERRA Co-operative Group forecasts a farmgate milk price increase next season as they cut projected dividends, but some farmers are adopting a wait-and-see attitude.

The Auckland-based company raised its forecast milk price for the current season by 20 cents to $6.75 per kilogram of milk solids and gave an opening price forecast for 2019 of $7/kgMS.

Global demand for dairy products was expected to remain strong, especially in China and for butter and anhydrous milk fat, according to Fonterra.

Bay of Plenty Federated Farmers dairy chairman Peter Overdevest said the forecast was reasonably positive news and if the current conditions hold, he agreed it was an achievable goal.

“It’s probably good news providing it holds.

“It’s only a forecast though,” he said.

He said with all the variables taken into consideration when they estimate a future farmgate price, he was confident of Fonterra’s basic formula for determining the price.

But the past has shown that any significant weather or disease outbreak can change the situation.

“At this stage, I’m [confident], but a lot can happen by this time next year,” he said.

One drawback, Mr Overdevest said, was that with the higher price associated with the 20-cent increase, Fonterra was paying more for raw milk and was considering dropping its dividend payment to compensate.

“They’re talking about lowering the dividend by 10-odd cents. So the total payout will only be 10 cents more rather than 20,” he said.

He said he had reason to believe the market would remain strong for the next while, but that the industry was just as unpredictable as ever.

“It’s always going to be volatile,” he said, “[but] it looks pretty good in the medium-term.”

AgriHQ chief analyst Susan Kilsby said Fonterra’s opening milk price of $7 was aggressive but reflected where the market is.

“The challenge will come in the market maintaining its current strength throughout the season ahead.

“We are seeing the growth in global milk flows slow a little as lower milk prices in other parts of the world take their toll on production.

“This slowdown in global milk is supportive to returns to NZ dairy processors and our farmers,” she said.

Fonterra chief executive Theo Spierings said the timing of the rise in milk prices made it particularly challenging this year.

“There is always a natural lag in being able to pass through an increase in our input costs,” he said.

“But this increase has been both rapid and late in the year, making it difficult for these higher costs to flow through into our sales for this financial year.”

Fonterra had less product to sell in its first half in a season that started with record low inventory, followed by low spring milk collection in New Zealand because of unfavourable weather, it said.

The company had been hoping for an earnings pickup in the second half which hadn’t eventuated.

Total volume in the first nine months of the year fell 5 percent to 16 billion liquid milk equivalents and its gross margin shrank to 16 percent from 18 percent in the same period a year earlier, it said.

For the 2018/19 season, Fonterra expects New Zealand milk collection to rise 1.5 percent to 1.525 million kgMS. However, it also expects increased supply out of the EU, US, Australia and Argentina.

mark.rieder@whakatanebeacon.co.nz