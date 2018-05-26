Going wild for SPCA

TRIDENT High School’s 13th Annual SPCA

Appeal Week was a huge success with students and staff raising well over $1000 plus more than 100 kilograms of pet food in their fundraisers.

A competition was held between the houses to see which could donate the most non-perishable pet food.

Students dressed up as their favourite animal for the fundraiser, while the winning house was Ngata, which donated 78.485kg of pet food. Kara was second with 37.19kg, Pomare was third with 24.395kg and Buck was fourth with 22.7kg.

The lunchtime year 12 sausage sizzle made a profit of $170 and the year 9 JR doughnut sales made a profit of $133. The “Dress like an Animal” mufti day raised $871.

All the pet food and proceeds will be donated to the Kawerau, Opotiki and Whakatane SPCAs.