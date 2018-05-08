Gold coin for a toy chopper

WANT to grab your own little red helicopter – and at the same time support the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Appeal?

For the next two weeks, shoppers at Pak’n Save and New World in Whakatane, the Ohope Four Square and the New Worlds in Opotiki and Kawerau are being asked to do their bit to save lives by adding $1 or $2 to their shopping.

Each of the supermarkets also has some toy plastic chopper money boxes for sale to customers.

All money raised at the checkout, on the street and within the bank goes to the Tauranga-based Trustpower TECT rescue helicopter, which services this area.

Westpac bank manager Darrin Hannah said the businesses were long-time supporters of the appeal and their help was appreciated.

“When we get big business on board it helps engage the community.

“And also, all of the money raised locally stays locally.

“The [chopper] is in our area doing transfers all of the time, so it is great that we can support it.”

Mr Hannah said the goal was to raise $15,000.