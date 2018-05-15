Groundwater data collection

DRILLING for a groundwater monitoring bore just outside Opotiki started last week at the intersection of State Highway 35 and Beach Road.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council environmental scientist Diane Harvey said the regional council had been working closely with Opotiki District Council to find appropriate locations and install groundwater monitoring bores around the Opotiki area.

“The regional council will be installing at least three bores from the foothills to the coast,” she said.

“The bores will provide data on groundwater flows, volumes, age and composition including salt water intrusion. This data will increase our knowledge of our groundwater resources over the coming years.”

The three drilling locations are at the intersection of State Highway 35 and Beach Road, near Apanui Road and on Otara Rd near the intersection of Waioeka Road.