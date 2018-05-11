Gyrocopter crash at airport

By
Staff
-
0
298
GROUNDED: Emergency services attended the Whakatane airport after a gyrocopter crashed on the tarmac. Photo Louis Klaassen D6977-29

UPDATE – 2.30pm –

The pilot was doing some circuit training but during a take off the rotor struck the propeller and the aircraft ended up on its side, according to the Civil Aviation Authority.

The pilot suffered minor injuries and was attended to by paramedics.

The Civil Aviation Authority will receive an incident report from the operator within the next three months.

 

2.15pm – Emergency services attended the Whakatane Airport today after receiving reports that a gyrocopter had crashed on the tarmac.

The the incident happened just after 1pm and details are scarce but the pilot was seen walking away from the lightweight rotorcraft.

Civil Aviation Authority had not received any report of the incident.

SHARE
Previous articleMan killed during police pursuit
Staff

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR