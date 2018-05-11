Gyrocopter crash at airport

UPDATE – 2.30pm –

The pilot was doing some circuit training but during a take off the rotor struck the propeller and the aircraft ended up on its side, according to the Civil Aviation Authority.

The pilot suffered minor injuries and was attended to by paramedics.

The Civil Aviation Authority will receive an incident report from the operator within the next three months.

2.15pm – Emergency services attended the Whakatane Airport today after receiving reports that a gyrocopter had crashed on the tarmac.

The the incident happened just after 1pm and details are scarce but the pilot was seen walking away from the lightweight rotorcraft.

Civil Aviation Authority had not received any report of the incident.