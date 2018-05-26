Hard but successful life of a great man

ON May 16, 50 years ago, Robert George Butler drowned when his fishing boat, the Santa Marie De La Lobra, sunk after hitting a sand bar in Ohiwa Harbour in heavy seas. The story was front page news in the Beacon at the time. George’s son, Dave Butler, was on the boat at the time and he remembers his father and the tragedy that took his life.

ROBERT George Butler, aged 44 years, was a commercial fisherman and we were on a routine four-day fishing trip and caught at sea in a severe storm.

With the Whakatane River entrance red-flagged because of the weather, he tried to enter the Ohiwa Harbour but a storm the previous month (the storm that sank the Wahine in Wellington) had caused the sand bars to shift.

In heavy seas the trawler hit a bar well off shore. Immense waves, one in particular that was more than colossal, washed everything, including the fishing nets, overboard and the wire ropes wrapped tightly around the propeller, sealing the fate of the trawler, Santa Marie De La Lobra.

I see that wave every day to this date. Two men, including my father, drowned that day.

The other man who met his fate was Harry Timlin. Once my father had perished we were separated by the turbulence and I managed to swim a long distance to shore in the heavy seas.

First mate Lloyd Wallace stayed with the trawler until the massive waves washed it closer to shore, and he was the only other survivor.

My father had ordered the vessel to be abandoned when the engine stalled as there was no way of re-powering the vessel. There is more detail to this event, but that is sufficient for this purpose.

He lived a hard life, but a successful life. Volunteering for the army at a young age he became a tank mechanic and then a tank driver and a sergeant-instructor in this field. He said his sleeves were worn out because as fast as they put stripes on they would be torn off again.

He mentioned to me that they had to be proficient at taking apart and reassembling tank engines blindfolded in the dark. He then went to Egypt in World War II, then to Italy. Here he met a fate far worse than an instant death when his tank was targeted by a German anti-tank patrol.

The first armour-piercing round entered between the drivers, hit the ammunition racks and ricocheted into the engines, stopping them. The second entered through the same hole and, having more velocity, hit the ammunition racks and this time exploded the tank’s reserves of ammunition, setting the tank ablaze. I imagine it was quite noisy.

The projectiles entering the tank had buckled the escape hatch so the drivers were unable to exit using the normal route. In a fiery tomb they had to squeeze through the hole normally reserved for passing ammunition up to the turret and escape through the top hatch.

This took time and in the furnace he suffered extremely serious burns – his ears were completely burned off and any other exposed skin – neck, jaw, head, forearms and so on were also incinerated.

He commented to me one day when I asked about it, that it was so hot he could see the fat melting off his limbs and dripping onto the floor of the tank. They survived in a nearby ditch only because they had an Italian prisoner of war with them, whom they threatened to shoot if they were captured.

He spent two years in hospital and was expected to die. Plastic surgery replaced parts of his ears with blobs of skin and flesh from other parts of his body. Not once did I hear him complain.

A war-pensions officer once visited to offer money as compensation and when asked if the disfigurement had caused any problems my father asked for nothing.

Upon release from the army he opened a garage in the Bay of Plenty doing mechanical repairs, using the skills he had learned in the army. Later he sold the garage and invested in logging trucks carting from the Matahina Forest to Whakatane Board Mill. This wasn’t without event either. I was with him when, on a one-way bridge near Te Puke, a car attempted to cross in the opposite direction while the logging truck, fully loaded, was already on the bridge.

To avoid killing the oncoming driver my father drove off the side of the bridge flipping the truck with its load of logs upside down into the river.

There was seldom a dull moment. After many years doing this, he pursued his love of fishing with purchase of a trawler with the outcome described above. Through this period, he also had a career in speedboat racing, having several competitive boats, Brown Bomber, and three “Autobeats”, the first three boats being V-bottoms powered by Jaguar engines and the last one, a hydroplane powered by a Chev Corvette.

This latter boat achieved a maximum speed of 99.8mph, which in those days was pretty fast, even though nowadays craft are racing at speeds 50 percent higher.

He travelled the length and breadth of the country racing from as far north as Kaitaia and as far south as Lake Kanneire in Westland.

We travelled to the Nelson Lakes to race annually. He eventually made the decision to give up speedboat racing because the circuit direction changed from right hand to left hand and this caused pain on his many skin grafts on his arms and elbows.

Although he pursued his own interests fervently they fitted with the family and gave good cause for us all to travel the country together.

He was also a keen hunter and duck shooter and enjoyed being in the outdoors. He was once seen, seeing if his dog would retrieve a bottle of whiskey by throwing the bottle from the dinghy into the freezing duck-pond at 5am in the morning.

It was 15 feet deep and the dog wasn’t silly enough to do it, so it seemed I had to. He was known to have the occasional beer.

In fact, he had a Jaguar sports car fitted with a gas pressurised and refrigerated keg in the trunk that provided beer on tap to the front seat while driving to boat races. It worked well.

He was genuinely upset when drink driving laws were introduced. I can remember his discussions with other racing drivers … names like Jock Appleton, Lionel Fussell, Roy Thoms, Ted Mahood and John and Keith McGregor expressing disgust at having to drive such distances without a beer.

Although their vote was unanimous against it, drink driving laws were introduced just the same. To cut the hedge he tied the lawnmower to the logging truck and drove the length of the hedge with the lawnmower suspended above the hedge.

When my sisters brought boyfriends home to be introduced he would sit at the table cleaning his shotgun. There are many, many more stories suitable to be told another time.

When young people of today talk about life’s difficulties, I think of my father and some of the many very real hardships he faced in his time; almost giving his life, and certainly giving his future quality-of-life in support of his country but still succeeding with a productive and eventful life.

Challenges faced today by later generations, including my own, seem like mere trivialities in comparison to what he endured. He put more into his 44 years than most who live to 100.

My sisters and I salute and pay tribute to a man and a father who died 50 years ago and whom we consider to be great – in every sense of the word.

1 of 6

LIFE OF ADVENTURE: George was a commercial fisherman, raced boats, suffered a terrible injury while serving in World War II and opened a garage in the Bay of Plenty doing mechanical repairs.

By Dave Butler