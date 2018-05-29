Hazardous section of wharf is gone

CONTRACTORS have demolished the unsafe section of the Opotiki wharf.

Opotiki District Council engineering and services group manager Ari Erickson said the work to demolish the unsafe 1920s part of the wharf had been completed.

Back in 2015, structural engineers found the 1920s section of the wharf was unsafe and at risk of imminent collapse, even in a minor earthquake.

Contractors have now built a steel sheet pile wall to retain earth in place, protecting the river environment so they could remove the degraded concrete structure of the 1920s section.

Mr Erickson said it was proposed the removed section would be rebuilt in 2020.

-Sven Carlsson