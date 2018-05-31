Hope for harbour project

OPOTIKI’S harbour development may be in question but finance minister Grant Robertson says Central Government has not abandoned the community nor the possibility of other projects.

At a public meeting in Whakatane on Friday, Mr Robertson said in spite of cancelling funding of the proposed $145 million harbour scheme, Opotiki’s economy was a priority for the Labour Government.

“We are absolutely committed to development in this region, we have set up a process to make sure what we do is rigorously checked. That doesn’t mean we walk away from a region just because a particular project hasn’t got our support,” he said.

Opotiki Mayor John Forbes said part of the problem with the original proposal was that the former National Government had encouraged council to aim high with its bid.

“It didn’t surprise us, we kind of thought it was too much, but that’s what the Government was telling us to do,” he said.

Mr Forbes said unless Central Government had changed its strategy, his understanding was it might consider a toned-down version of the project.

He said Opotiki District Council explored a variety of plans for the harbour and some were smaller in scope than what they ultimately submitted. He said they were working with a consultant to revisit the other proposals and suggest one the Government could accept.

“One of the engineers on the advisory panel has been given to us to find a way forward at a more affordable price,” he said.

New advances in earthquake proofing and other construction techniques can be used to help cut costs, he said.

“We just need to find a level of costs that the Government is willing to buy into.”

Though Mr Robertson did not specifically confirm that another version of the harbour project would get the go-ahead, he said there were other value-added possibilities that might.

“That particular proposal didn’t work but there will be something that can drive economic growth in Opotiki and we’re absolutely committed to that.”