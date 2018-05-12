Indelible marks of a mother

THIRTY-one-year-old Hope Pearce’s story of motherhood is told on the skin of her back.

Three of her four young daughters are symbolically immortalised, a wolf, a dreamcatcher and a teepee. “The youngest is still to come,” she says.

Solo parent of Dakota, 12, Shawnee, 10, Cheyenne, 8, and Alaska, 6, Hope, who has long held a fascination with the indigenous cultures of North America, says the extensive tattooing that covers most of her body, is an important part of who she is.

Placing runner-up in the Miss Tattoo New Zealand event recently, Hope says her affinity with tattooing began in her late teens as an expression of what she hoped to achieve and the challenges she needed to conquer. And also, she says, simply because she loves art.

Hope has struggled with mental health issues for years. She speaks of having left home early as a young teen, of becoming swept under the influence of negative people, of feeling lost and finding her thought patterns and priorities changing until she felt she had become “someone else”.

And she talks of depression and other mental health issues that began to emerge, escalating to span many difficult years during which medication and hospitalisation would become a way of life in her long road to recovery.

Hope says her tattoos played an important part in her recovery. “The images are very powerful for me,” she says. Chosen to affirm goals or achievements or as a reminder of “where I wanted to head.”

“I know people judge me for it, and while I don’t think it’s right to judge people at all, it doesn’t really bother me. Years ago, I was told I’d never get a job with my tattoos, but actually, I’ve always worked and still do,” she laughs.

When Hope, who was born and raised in Nelson, became involved with her children’s father, additional challenges would follow. Shawnee, their second daughter was born with an obstructed bowel, requiring surgery at eight days old, with complications during her first year.

And Alaska, their youngest daughter, developed spindle cell sarcoma (cancerous skin-based tumours) that required surgery when she was four months old, and of which has been followed by 14 more surgeries before recently being cleared of the disease.

The relationship with her children’s father eventually broke down, and he left soon after Alaska was born. He now lives in Australia.

These were hard years, Hope admits, her support coming from friends, and from the mental health service. “I haven’t had contact with my own parents for years,” she says.

And although the mother of her former partner is supportive of the family, Hope says she has developed her “own family of friends”.

It was her four daughters though, remaining her top priority throughout, who she says gave her the impetus and strength to get well. “I did it for them.” And these days, she says, are very happy ones.

“It doesn’t matter where you are at in life, where you’ve been, what you’ve come from.

Everyone has the power to change their path,” Hope says. “It’s a choice.”

Now enjoying a new role as barista at Whakatane’s Jolt Café, Hope has a broad range of skills from previous positions, including work on a dairy farm, milking a 480-strong herd of cows, which she loved. She has worked in horse racing stables, managed a vineyard development team, and run a tattoo studio in Christchurch.

Glowing, happy, and striking, there is little sign now of the personal battles fought before she and her four daughters moved to Whakatane with her new partner, nearly three years ago. “A good move,” she says. “A fresh start.”

Though her relationship ended, Hope says the move signalled the arrival of a new and much happier life for her and her family. Her partner, she says, had “been hugely instrumental in helping me get well and be the best person I could be. He was amazing with the girls too, but we just couldn’t quite make it work together.”

Hope doesn’t focus much on the past. There’s not enough time in her busy life as a mother of four in fulltime work running a household that includes two cats, a dog, and – slighter further afield – a horse as well. Animal-loving Hope says life right now is about raising and enjoying her daughters, with a couple of quiet dreams she has ticking away in the background.

“I’d love to one day work in the area of social welfare,” she says, “with young mothers, or youth, or families. And one day, I’d like to write a book about my experiences.”

In the meantime, Hope’s journey continues. It’s been a long while since she added to the story that graces her body; the compass, representing her life direction, the candle that lights its way, the hourglass, the heart, the key, all with their own special significance. The stars and diamonds, cat pawprints and the eagle’s wing, she says celebrate the feeling of being free of depression or people or bad choices.

Life is good for Hope and her four daughters, the girls that Hope’s friends describe as amazing, resilient, respectful, happy and kind. “I’m so proud of them,” Hope says. “Nothing can touch us now.”

Currently, Hope runs a service she describes as using spiritual and holistic wellness to promote self-empowerment – providing guidance in alternative therapies to assist people to “go beyond what we can see”. She can be contacted through her Facebook page, Beyond Sight.

By Lorraine Wilson