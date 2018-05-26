Kiwi artist returns

FROM Western France to the Eastern Bay of Plenty, New Zealand born artist Susan Adams is putting her work before a homeland audience for the first time.

Born in Christchurch, Susan left New Zealand as a 21-year-old, living in Australia for 40 years before moving to Britain and then to France. She returned to New Zealand late last year, and with husband Martin, is making Opotiki their home.

Susan and Martin, who have spent much of the past decade in France living in their 15th century home, a three-storey rural house in Pays de la Loire – a region encompassing part of the famed Loire Valley, an hour from the Normandy Coast – say that while leaving their house was hard, the rest of their decision to move to New Zealand was easy.

“We were ready for change,” says Susan, whose passion for painting steered her away from her earlier career in science. As an academic whose thesis focused on identifying isolated parts of the HIV virus, Susan says it was while on a post-doctorate fellowship in Ireland that her love for painting emerged.

“I’d done a bit here and there,” she says of earlier endeavours, though “I’d never thought I was very good”. With a mother who had worked as a professional artist, Susan says she’d never considered she’d inherited the gene. “I wasn’t good at art at school and I wasn’t very interested either,” adding her art teacher had once told her that “clearly, you haven’t got your mother’s talent”. But over the years, her level of interest grew, and so too, she says, did her passion and skill.

These days, Susan is known for the bold lines and vibrant colour of her figurative paintings, often referring to vintage fashion, mostly featuring women, and commonly influenced by Japanese and Chinese art.

Morphing from the early watercolours that marked the beginning of her artistic journey, she now works largely with oils, on acrylic backgrounds. With some pieces reminiscent of Modigliani or Klimt, Susan says they are artists whose work “still takes my breath away”.

No newcomer to exhibiting, with many exhibitions held previously in France and other European locations, Susan says one of her more interesting sales was made through The Bridgeman Art Library. Bridgeman represents museums, art collections and artists from throughout the world, providing a central source of fine art and photography, making the images available for commercial use on a royalty basis.

As a featured artist by Bridgeman, one of Susan’s earlier paintings, The Dancer, was purchased for the front cover of author Evelyn Waugh’s novel, Vile Bodies, or, in France, Ce Corps Vil.

While many of Susan’s paintings currently remain in France, destined to arrive later, the talented artist has announced her arrival in the Eastern Bay with several paintings in two Opotiki galleries, and in 4 Arts Sake in Ohope where an upcoming exhibition is planned.

These days, she says she is most inspired to paint local people she encounters in her new town; the woman seated across from her in the doctor’s waiting room, the child of a visitor, someone she’s seen in the street. “She’s forever approaching someone with the question,” Martin says. The question being: “Would it be possible to paint you?”

For Martin, who has left a long career in the airline cargo industry, taking care of the administrative aspects of Susan’s art has become his occupation – photographing and cataloguing her work, keeping the Bridgeman Art Library updated and dealing with the administrative side of other ventures Susan veers into such as, previously, her greeting cards.

Apart from a three-year interlude in Sicily, France has been home for the couple for a long time, but choosing to leave was, ultimately, Susan says, easy.

With Martin away working, it was rather lonely. “We were very welcomed in the area, and the people were lovely. New Zealanders are viewed as a bit exotic I think.”

But after visiting a close friend in New Zealand who lives at Bryans Beach, Susan says they realised they’d fallen in love with the region. Making a decision to move, they packed up, made arrangements for their beloved two poodles and Burmese cat to make the journey with them, and moved to New Zealand’s Eastern Bay. A move she says they are now relishing.

“We adore Opotiki, there is much to love about it. People are so friendly, the weather is warm, and there’s a cultural diversity here that we enjoy”.

And food, she says, is another thing on the list. “I’m not a big meat eater and French mains are mostly meat. There’s a broader range of foods here I think”.

“French desserts though,” she adds, “are to die for, of course”.

1 of 4

-By Lorraine Wilson