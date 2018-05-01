Kiwi death spurs call for action

IN spite of previously publicised accidents and warning signs, motorists continue to have run-ins with kiwi on Eastern Bay roads with more of the endangered birds being killed.

Department of Conservation community ranger Neil Hutton said a third dead kiwi was found last Friday.

“The bird was brought in to the DoC office on April 20 by a member of the public. It was found alongside Wainui Road. The injuries and condition of the bird are consistent with being run over by a vehicle. The bird was an adult female and was not microchipped,” he said.

Mr Hutton said he felt drivers should be persuaded to take more care on the road as the situation seemed to be worsening.

“It would be great to have a call to action. If people want more information about Whakatane kiwi and how to protect them please ask them to visit www.whakatanekiwi.org.nz,” he said.

“The key message here is that the ‘Kiwi Wandering’ signs in our area are no joke.”